“Growing Up Hip Hop” Exclusive: Stevie Jr. And Savannah Talk Following Stevie J’s Famous Footsteps [VIDEO]

Have you been watching “Growing Up Hip Hop”?

Stevie J and his kids Stevie Jr. and Savannah Jordan spoke to BOSSIP about joining the cast of “Growing Up Hip Hop,” and opened up about their relationship to their dad, what they learned from his success and mistakes and their relationship with his ex Joseline.

Check out the interview below:

If you’ve been watching Season 6 of “Growing Up Hip Hop” there’s been a lot of tension between Savannah and Stevie J over where she’s been getting her money! Savannah plays it really cool and manages to avoid answering questions. We know she probably wouldn’t love being compared to her dad but he definitely helpd raise a really savvy daughter!

Check out a new episode of “Growing Up Hip Hop” on WeTV tonight at 9pm EST.