Why yes, more THANGS

Back at it again with more tidday meats and treats amid an eventful week dominated by Nick Cannon adding newest baby mama Alyssa Scott to his procreation playhouse, Khloe K reportedly breaking up with Tristan Thompson (AGAIN), Porsha finally kissing Simon in public during her 40th birthday week, Britney Spears speaking out against her abusive conservatorship, Tiffany Haddish proving she’s summer-readyyy and ANOTHER “Candyman” trailer.

Now, with the pandemic seemingly over, we’ve moved to showcasing sun-kissed baddies (and our thirst-trappin’ celebrity faves) with Megan Thee Stallion making her return to the series after slap-boxing with ex-work husband DaBaby on Twitter.

In the messy exchange, she clapped back after DaBaby retweeted a disrespectful tweet that read ‘I guess DaBaby and Tory Lanez cool now bc they both shot somebody and don’t have to do any jail time *laugh emojis*’ which immediately sparked messy chitter-chatter across social media.

“support me in private and publicly do something different…these industry men are very strange,” she tweeted. This situation ain’t no damn “beef” and I really wish people would stop down playing it like it’s some internet sh*t for likes and retweets.”

At this point, we have our ‘fits together for a hot vaxx summer (or not) that will hopefully be full of risky decisions, day party debauchery, and day drinking after months inside.

This week’s compilation features some of our faves like Bria Myles, Joie Chavis, and more delivering heat along with Porsha Williams giving us what we needed.

There’s also elite baddie energy from Ana Montana, and Bernice Burgos so feast your eyes on these beauties and tell us what you think in the comments. Enjoy the latest helping of tidday meats and treats on the flip.