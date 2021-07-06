Bossip Video

It looks like a certain singer wants an “Encore” of a chicken tossing tantrum between her and a former bandmate.

Kiely Williams of BET’s “The Encore” sent shade Naturi Naughton’s way this weekend after the actress sent words of solidarity to Phylicia Rashad. According to Naturi while some people were dragging the Claire Huxtable playing star for celebrating Bill Cosby’s vacated sentence, we should all be open to “other people’s opinions.”

“Why are Black people s quick to cancel each other!” wrote the “Power” star. “We are ALLOWED to have different opinons and it doens’t make you ANTI-antyhing! @PhyliciaRashad i stand with you! #TheCosbyShowChangedLives

Hmmmm, is that right, sis?

When fans alerted Kiely Williams of her ex-3LW bandmate’s comments, Kiley wasted no time throwing shade and referenced a crispy chicken dustup they had back in the day.

For yearsssss, Naturi has been adamant that Kiely threw a meal of KFC chicken, mashed potatoes, and “whatever else” in her face when during an argument about her allegedly disbanding from 3LW. She also alleged that Kiely and their bandmate Adrienne Bailon left her stranded in an ATL parking lot. Adrienne publicly apologized for being part of the messy moment but Kiely’s continuously denied it.

Naturi detailed the altercation on TV One’s “Uncensored” and Kiely responded saying that Naturi was “using new lies.” Prior to Naturi referencing the KFC chicken conundrum, she hinted that she was booted out of 3LW because of colorism.





Now in 2021 Kiely’s referencing the chicken tossing tantrum again and hinting that she’ll give the actress another taste, pun intended.

“Omfg. Somebody bring me a two piece. She talking crazy again,” Kiely posted and deleted on social media.

Kiely’s comment clearly made Naturi feel vindicated because it marked the first time that Kiely admitted to tossing a two-piece in her face.

Carlos King, the creator of BET’s “The Encore” also added on Twitter that Kiely’s poultry pummeling will be addressed on the show.

Now that’s how you promo your reality TV series.

What do YOU think about this uber petty KFC chicken conundrum being brought up again?