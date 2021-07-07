Bossip Video

Who’s chopping onions?!?!

If you missed AGT last night you missed a performance for the ages. The talent-finding show has brought many incredibly skilled people to the stage over the years but this one hit very, very different.

You may not know the name Matt Mauser but we’re pretty sure that you will never forget it again after watching this video. Matt appeared on AGT to share not only his talent but also the story of his deceased wife, Christina Mauser. Christina was aboard the helicopter that ultimately killed Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna, she was one of the coaches on Kobe’s girls’ basketball team according to TODAY.

“When she left that day, she kissed me and she said, ‘I love you.’ That was the last thing my wife ever said to me,” he said, recalling the accident.

Press play below and peep Matt absolutely rip “Against All Odds (Take a Look at me Now)” by Phil Collins.





If you didn’t at least feel a lil’ lump in your throat while watching this then you might wanna make a doctor’s appointment to make sure that you are a blue-blooded human being. We still can’t believe that all those souls were lost that day. God bless those families. We have no doubt that they are still grieving.