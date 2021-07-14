Bossip Video

Babyface and his wife, Nicole Pantenburg, have decided to call it quits after 7 years of marriage.

Babyface has been married to former Moesha actress Nicole Pantenburg since May 2014, when they tied the knot after seven years of dating. Their relationship has never had any headline-worthy drama and every time we see them out and about together, everything seems happy as can be. The two also have a 12-year-old daughter Peyton Nicole, whom Nicole gave birth to after their first two years of dating.

Surprisingly enough, the two have officially announced they are calling it quits, but it all seems to be amicable, according to TMZ.

“In a joint statement, the two tell TMZ, “After much thought and with great sadness, we have decided to end our marriage. We continue to care and have respect for one another and share eternal love for our daughter and her well-being. We ask for personal privacy for ourselves and our daughter as we navigate these new steps as a family.“

These two have always remained private, when it comes to their relationship, so this statement is probably more information than the couple wanted to reveal. With that being said, we will likely never know what led to the separation, but hopefully, they both can move on and find happiness elsewhere.