Bossip Video

Erica Mena woke up choosing violence yesterday morning. While everyone was enjoying the federal holiday, Erica was putting her estranged husband, Safaree Samuels on blast for allegedly smashing “Love and Hip Hop” star Kaylin García “all weekend” while she cared for their preemie newborn baby.

On an Instagram story post, Erica blasted both Safaree and Kaylin for allegedly being low down as she cared for her baby fresh out of the NICU, tagging the alleged mistress in the post.

“@Kaylin_Garcia real talk I been in the shoes of dealing with a man who lived a double life and I had no clue he was married. But you! Know Safaree is married. Who don’t know that. Not to mention he real friends with Joe Budden your ex.” “Safaree just had a baby who he hasn’t seen in 4 days that’s in the NICU. That’s also no secret. I’m blasting both of you since he told you to lay low tonight – clearly who both know I found out y’all been f**king all weekend. My son not even a week old yet and he dicking you down. I hope this is something you proud of shorty. This man lost his whole family officially. I wish you both the best.”

Erica appears to have her hands full with a newborn baby and keeping up with the shenanigans of her husband who has yet to be home with them, so she says. Kaylin responded to Erica, denying that she had any sexual relationship with Safaree.

“For years I have been to myself. No blogs. No drama. I am a women who is about accountability and morals. The fact that I have been called out for absolutely nothing, to me is insane. Me and Safaree are friends and nothing more. Thanks! Everyone stay blessed. And let’s continue to spread love and light!”

Swipe to see it.

You would think Kaylin denying jumping in bed with Safaree would stop the beef you there….but it didn’t! Erica’s alleged friend (@Ro_York on Instagram) jumped into the social media mix, alleging she put her hands on Kailyn on Erica’s behalf after learning of the affair rumors. As proof, she shared a video of Kailyn Garcia talking smack before the alleged fight, stating:

“Don’t ever think you could run up on me or since somebody for me ever. Because I’m going to do what I Gotta do!”

The woman allegedly not only charged at Kaylin but Kaylin’s friend and “Love & Hip Hop” Miami star Bobby Lytes is considering pressing charges.

After initially saying that “no one put paws on him”, Lytes said he was attacked by @Ro_York and didn’t defend himself because he “doesn’t fight females.”

Erica’s friend has denied being paid to confront Safaree’s alleged mistress and her friend. “I wasn’t paid to do anything because if I was I would’ve went straight to Kaylin,” the woman told TheNeighborhoodTalk.

M E S S Y.

Speaking of messy, Erica and Safaree’s messy marital problems were put on full blast during last night’s premiere of #LHHATL.

Safaree was seen complaining to fellow married man Lil Scrappy about Erica tossing their wedding photos in the trash. Meanwhile, Erica was telling Bambi and Sierra that she felt humiliated when her husband tweeted that tying the knot with her was the “biggest mistake of his life.”

Later Safaree was seen telling Erica to “get over it” when she complained that she’s worried he “doesn’t want to do life with her.” “Do what you gotta do,” added Safaree to his wife.

What do YOU think about Erica Mena and Safaree’s very public spats spiraling into an alleged altercation between Bobby Lytes and Ro York?