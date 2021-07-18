Jeannie Mai Jenkins couldn’t be more excited to settle into her new life with her husband, Jeezy.
The Real cohost talked to PEOPLE at her Owl’s Brew Boozy Tea Party in Los Angeles on Friday, where she opened up about the “shift” that both she and her husband felt in their relationship after tying the knot back in March.
Jeannie explained that she is “so grateful” for how her and Jeezy’s bond evolved after their wedding, telling the publication, “That shift marked a moment that I’ve never felt before in my life.”
“It marked a moment of deep, sacred, invested commitment to this person. It was different than anything I’ve ever experienced because I am older. I know what I want. I know what I need,” she explained. “And even more than that, I’m willing. I’m willing to make the compromises and the changes in myself, in my choices to see what I could squeeze out of this love that’s available for me.”
Mai Jenkins continued, “When you have somebody that loves you so much, especially in the beginning of our relationship, it’s important to savor that person’s hopes and their dreams. And all too often we either kind of take it for granted or we start prioritizing differently. And so you lose that person’s excitement. And I don’t want to do that to him and he wouldn’t want to do that to me.”
Jeannie and Jeezy tied the knot during an intimate ceremony at their Atlanta home on March 27, 2021. Though the COVID-19 pandemic spoiled their original plan to get married overseas–and the possibility of having a huge gathering of family and friends at the festivities–it doesn’t look like they’re regretting their decision at all.
