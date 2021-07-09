Bossip Video

#RHOP’s “green-eyed bandits” don’t buy that The Real Housewives of Potomac fans unfairly drag their castmate because of her skin tone.

During a recent interview with TheJasmineBRAND, Gizelle Bryant and Robyn Dixon were asked to react to comments that Candiace Dillard made about colorism.

As previously reported Candiace responded to a Bravo watcher who claimed that despite housewife Ashley Darby being “worse” and having a “reckless mouth”, Candiace is constantly “ganged up on” by fans.

Candiace agreed and implied that it’s because Ashley [below] gets a light skin privilege pass.

“Because she’s light-skinned. There. It was said. I said it. Now, let’s see how fast it gets around.”

She then expounded on her thoughts via Twitter.

“Having light skin imbues one w/ a certain level of privilege that darker hued counterparts are not allotted. Standards are different. Implicit biases spewed by the outside world run different. Sometimes it works in their favor, sometimes not. But the privilege is always there.”

UNTRUE say Robyn and Gizelle.

“It was stupid,” said Gizelle when recently asked by TheJasmineBRAND if she thought Candiace’s statement was “reasonable” or “shady.” “I’ll tell you why, who gets the most shade? Who gets the most backlash? Who gets the most hateration? This girl or this girl,” she added pointing to herself and Robyn Dixon.

Robyn Dixon then chimed in.

“Ashley’s spent three seasons being dragged by the fans and the only reason why Ashley has gone to better favor of the fans and because we got to see a different side of her as a mother. I think people have short memories, Candaice’s memory is a little short…” “Ashely does not say half the things Candiace says that are bad,” added Gizelle.

Clearly, these two think Candiace is grasping at straws when it comes to this topic, but do YOU agree?

Candiace is remaining mum so far on The Green-Eyed Bandits’ comments and is focused on currently promoting her new single “Drive Back.”

Hear a snippet of it below.