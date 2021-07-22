Top-tier THANGS

Back at it again with more tidday meats and treats amid an eventful week dominated by Kanye’s mysterious “DONDA” album rollout, Dr. Dre being ordered to pay his ex-wife $3 MILLION A YEAR in spousal support, the internet randomly making up Young M.A pregnancy rumors, the pistol-poppin’ premiere of Power Book III: Raising Kanan,” and “Space Jam: A New Legacy” dunking on the box office with a $30 million debut.

Now, with the pandemic seemingly over, we’ve moved to showcasing sun-kissed baddies (and our thirst-trappin’ celebrity faves) with unbothered Jordyn Woods making her return to the series after the Kardashians attempted to drag her back into their khaos.

On Part 2 of the “Keeping Up With the Kardashians: The Final Curtain” reunion, Khloe continued squeezing water out of the tired rock that is Tristan’s alleged tryst with Jordyn.

“I don’t have any grudge against Jordyn,” Khloé said. “I think people make mistakes, people live and they learn. How could I forgive Tristan and not Jordyn? That sounds asinine in my opinion. I forgive Jordyn.” “I have to forgive these people for me, and it’s up to them to forgive themselves and be accountable and learn and hopefully don’t repeat these same cycles… ”

At this point, we have our ‘fits together for a hot vaxx summer (or not) that will hopefully be full of risky decisions, day party debauchery, and day drinking after months inside.

This week’s compilation features some of our faves like Joie Chavis, Saweetie and more delivering heat along with Alexis Skyy giving us what we needed.

There’s also elite baddie energy from Lala Anthony, Alexis Skyy, and Fly Tatted Sky so feast your eyes on these beauties and tell us what you think in the comments. Enjoy the latest helping of tidday meats and treats on the flip.