Tidday o’clock

Back at it again with more tidday meats and treats amid an eventful week dominated by Karen Huger spitting HBCU hellfire at Gizelle Bryant, Savannah James eating up the “Space Jam: A New Legacy” carpet, Yolanda Adams twinning with her daughter at the Stellar Awards, Ari Fletcher shutting down Atlanta with her Player’s Club-themed p-pop bash, ANOTHER Krazy Karen and THAT stunning “Loki” finale.

Now, with the pandemic seemingly over, we’ve moved to showcasing sun-kissed baddies (and our thirst-trappin’ celebrity faves) with Chloe Bailey making her welcome return to the series as she promotes the new season of “Grown-ish.”

“Wow. Well you’ll definitely see Jazlyn kind of find herself and figure out who she really is without her sister, who’s like always with her and her other half,” she said about being away from Halle (who players her sister Sky on the show) in an interview with Refinery29. And she kind of has to figure out her own journey and her own path while they are apart from each other. And so you’ll definitely get to see that within this season. And I’m really proud of Jazz.”

At this point, we have our ‘fits together for a hot vaxx summer (or not) that will hopefully be full of risky decisions, day party debauchery, and day drinking after months inside.

This week’s compilation features some of our faves like Joie Chavis, Saweetie and more delivering heat along with Alexis Skyy giving us what we needed.

There’s also elite baddie energy from Lala Anthony, Alexis Skyy, and Fly Tatted Sky so feast your eyes on these beauties and tell us what you think in the comments. Enjoy the latest helping of tidday meats and treats on the flip.