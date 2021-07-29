Bossip Video

Reality star and rapper Safaree Samuels seems like he’s ready to call his “Love and Hip-Hop Atlanta” career quits. The vexed dad vented on Twitter yesterday after being dragged and criticized online for several days over a clip that aired with him, his estranged wife Erica Mena, and their daughter Safire.

In the clip, Safaree appeared to be slow to react to Safire taking a tumble while grabbing onto his guitar as he and Erica had a conversation in his studio. The camera seemingly caught Safaree smirking after the one-year-old took a fall and broke out into tears. Fans of the show blasted Safaree for his seemingly apathetic reaction.

Unfortunately for Safaree, the clip sparked tons of critics of his parenting online. Some fans even suggested cops be called on the star over what appeared to be a cold response to his daughter in pain, but was this depiction accurate? Safaree said it wasn’t.

The 40-year-old father of two blasted “Love and Hip Hop” editors on Twitter last night for allegedly depicting him as a bad father on television. First, he addressed the clip where he seemed to react unenthusiastically about Erica being pregnant for a second time.

“Y’all LHH editors ain’t sh*t. we told y’all not to air my baby falling and y’all still used it,” he tweeted. “Had us reshoot a whole bunch of bullsh*t and y’all still used that. Y’all don’t have no respect, because that was not my response of me finding out I was having a boy!”

He continued threatening to ‘wrap’ up his time on the series,

“That was tacky and tasteless!! It’s definitely about to be a wrap on my time with y’all. Y’all be wanting too much of ppl time to be doin dat type of wack sh*t!! We filmed a hr long convo for that scene and y’all chop it to 3 mins and use that and make it a focal point. Weak.”

Do YOU think Safaree is right about how he’s being depicted on the show?