Bossip Video

Heyyy Johanna

We’re nearly 8 months into Drake‘s certified lover boy era that switched gears when he was spotted on a romantical dinner date with brand new baddie boo Johanna Leis inside an empty LA Dodger stadium which, not-very-shockingly, stirred up loud whispers about their somethingship across the internet.

Sources close to the couple revealed that they first met months ago at Sierra Canyon basketball games where Drizzy was suspected of scoping out his latest love interest who turned heads with her bangin’ bawdy.

Johanna’s son, Amari Bailey–a top prospect headed to UCLA–starred for the elite private school alongside LeBron James’ eldest son, Bronny.

Over the past few months, Drake has bonded with the talented baller who will certainly be the star to watch this upcoming season.

Drizzy reportedly offered the young man advice on finances, fame, and life, in general while giving him pointers on how to handle all the attention and pressure that comes with being a star player in college. Apparently, the rapper and Amari have spent some one-on-one time, and all 3 have hung out at Drake’s home.

Prior to Johanna’s relationship with the 6 God, she was reportedly with NBA player Alfonzo McKinnie, who helped Amari build his skills on the court.

Naturally, Drake fans praised the rapper for finding happiness, pointing out Johanna’s copious curves from her Instagram photos. Sadly, the praise soon devolved into an ashy discussion about plastic surgery and Drake’s history of dating enhanced women.

As expected, Twitter got to Twittering without ever squeezing a response from Drake or Johanna who haven’t officially been spotted together since the stadium date.

Do you think this Drakeship will actually last? Tell us in the comments and peep Johanna’s hottest pics below: