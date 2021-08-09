Bossip Video

Falynn is fully free from her marriage and marking her new beginnings on YouTube. As previously reported, Falynn recently made headlines when she celebrated the finalization of her divorce from her ex/Porsha Williams’ fiancé Simon Guobaida.

She also made headlines when her “best friend”/assistant Jaylan confirmed that they’re a couple amid Simon’s claims that they had an extramarital affair.

“I don’t need approval from anyone on what i do in MY LIFE,” he commented on a date night pic with his boo. “We were best friends at first, That being said I picked up where a man left off, I’m happy and she’s happy. That’s it.”

Now the happily coupled up duo is excited to make their relationship public with a “Meet The Pinas” YouTube channel.

Jaylan teased the channel on his Instagram with a trailer that he captioned, “More of what’s to come on The Pina’s channel! #thepinas #familyfirst.” Pina is of course Falynn’s first name.

The trailer shows Jalyan and Falynn renovating a home together, spending time with Falynn’s three sons, and wearing matching outfits.

Falynn also shared a clip from the YouTube channel and it shows several interviews surrounding the Porsha/Simon situation, and even a clip of Porsha herself introducing Falynn to the show.

Not messy at all!

Will YOU be subscribing to Falynn and Jaylan’s YouTube channel?