Falynn Pina is speaking out again on her estranged husband. After burning up timelines with a recent interview on Simon Guobadia’s engagement to Porsha Williams, Falynn is dishing on what was really going down behind the scenes in the midst of the scandal.

The socialite did a lengthy interview with YouTuber Tisa Tells and spoke on a number of topics including her prenup, the timeline of events, and the aftermath of this #RHOA related drama.

She also confirmed the REAL reason why she couldn’t possibly be pregnant with her bestie/boo Jaylan Banks’ baby. Apparently, during the time period when Simon alleged that Falynn and Jaylan were creeping behind his back, Jaylan was in jail. Can’t get pregnant if the man is incarcerated, right?

Tisa Tells broke the jail news during the interview and Falynn confirmed that it was true.

Tisa Tells: “There was a time frame between March 23 and April 23 when Jaylan could not have been around. Jaylan was actually incarcerated from March 23 to April 23, all the time that Simon was saying that Jaylan was doing the lombada with Falynn, he [Jaylan] wasn’t even around. He was arrested for a previous incident that happened in his teenage years. How did it make you feel that someone was dragging your name up and down the street for something that was physically impossible to do?” Falynn: “Honestly, it sucks, it’s hurtful, you never know who you were with until you’re no longer together. That came true with all of this, I honestly felt more sorry for Jaylan because he has’t even really been able to defend himself. He’s been very quiet and essentially, I’m not the only person that Simon has been trying to drag. It just really sucked that I’m the cause of that in someone’s life.”

Also in the interview when asked about the aftermath of the Porsha/Simon scandal, Falynn revealed that several of her mutual friends with Simon have completely shut her out.

“Some of my family we got stronger, some of my family don’t talk to me at all,” Falynn told Tisa Tells. “The friends—I still have my little click of friends, I only have two friends but the well-known associates, everyone who knew Simon and I as a married couple, our mutual friends, our married friends, everybody has pretty much shunned me and believed every single word that’s come out of Simon’s mouth.”

She also shared that despite her prenup stating that she had 30 days to vacate the marital home that she personally designed from the ground up, Simon pushed for her to leave in 15 days.

Hit the flip for more on that.