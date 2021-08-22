Bossip Video

Kanye West is doing everything but finishing his album “Donda” including responding on Instagram to perpetual pot stirrer Drake’s new diss track. Yeezy, what’s good? We want new music NOW!

In a deleted Instagram post, Kanye shared an image of the text messages he sent out to at least eight people including someone with the initial “D”, suspected to be Drake.

The first text was a picture from the recent Joker movie, starring Joaquin Phoenix.

The second text message read:

“I live for this. I’ve been f**ked with by nerd a** jock ni***s like you my whole life. You will never recover. I promise you.”

Then to make matters worse, the Chicago rapper phoned a friend and added Drake’s rival, Pusha T, to the group chat.

Yikes!

It all started with Drake stirring the pot again on his rap beef with Kanye West and taking shots in his new song “Betrayal” with Trippie Redd. The lyrics mentioned:

“All these fools I’m beefin’ that I barely know, 45, 44 (burned out), let it go / Ye ain’t changin’ s–t for me, it’s set in stone.”





So why exactly is Drake choosing to pick at Ye? Well, there’s speculation that Kanye is trying to set up his “Donda” release so that it lines up with Drake’s “Certified Lover Boy” album which is projected to drop at the end of summer. The end of summer is only a few weeks away and even though Kanye promised us an album weeks ago he continues to delay the release date.

Will Drake take the next shot at Kanye? Will Kanye actually release his music after the Donda album experience in Chicago? Will Kanye and Drake ever be friends? Find out next time on Dragon Ball Z!