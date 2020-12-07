Bossip Video

The Real Housewives of Potomac finale ended with not just a surprise proposal but a surprising POP OFF between two #RHOP hubbies.

Chris Bassett and Michael Darby got into a bro-tastic shouting match after Michael urged Chris to “control his wife.”

Michael who’s married to Ashley Darby, the housewife writing a statement for Monique Samuels in connection with the winery fight, made the comment to Chris, who’s married to Monique’s winery fight partner Candiace Dillard. Michaell who was seemingly drunk at the time, made the suggestion at Juan and Robyn Dixon’s holiday party.

The party was actually for Juan’s surprise re-proposal to Robyn but things went left when Candiace confronted Karen Huger for allegedly “setting her up” to see Monique at her wig launch party.

After witnessing the heated discussion taking place, Michael told Chris to “control Candiace” and a near brawl popped off.

“Michael, you should get the f—k out of my face,” said Chris while pushing his co-star. “Are you touching me?” says Michael. “You’re going down” he adds while calling him a “f–king idiot.”

Later after Ashley and Candiace rushed over to the commotion, Ashley yelled at Chris, and Candiace jumped in as well.

“Oh, you wanna talk s–t about Monique [Samuels], though, right?” said Ashley. “Okay, so Monique has no self-control, but what do you have? You have no self-control, do you? But you want to cry when your wife gets hands put on her for acting like a fool!”

According to Ashley, her husband Michael has no regrets about what went down even though during the show she shouted that he was “embarrassing her.”

Candiace has remained quiet on social media about the incident, but her hubby Chris reposted a comment on his InstaStory from a fan that read; “It’s the ignorance for me.”

Also, OF COURSE binder bringin’ Monique Samuels sent shade Candiace and ” brown penis’d” Chris’ way while watching the finale.

Wait! Did Michael get in his face and then “brown penis” pushed him? Like physically pushed him? Oh my! #rhop — Monique Samuels (@iammrssamuels) December 7, 2020

You can see more drama during the three-part Real Housewives of Potomac reunion when it airs 12/13, 12/20, and 12/27 at 9/8 c on Bravo.