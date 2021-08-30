Bossip Video

Brother Love’s mama has got it going on!

A video of Diddy’s 80-year-old mother, Janice Combs, has a lot of folks talking around the internet because the grandmother looks so dang good. The Combs are currently visiting Venice, Italy as a family with Diddy. The mega-mogul brought along his three daughters D’Lila Star, Jessie James, Chance Combs, Chance’s mother Sarah Chapman, and his mom Ms. Janice for the occasion.

The ladies have been having a great time exploring the beautiful city, eating the finest Italian cuisine, and even have a shopping spree in videos shared on Diddy’s IG stories. Diddy who’s apparently in a great mood while traveling with his brood also gave Sarah a shoutout and called her “beautiful” in a flirty IG post.

The music mogul’s mom and Sarah also took a selfie video together in Venice while attending Dolce & Gabbana’s fashion show and Janice and the stylist look almost the same age.

Fans in the comments can’t believe how youthful the 80-year-old grandmother looks, doesn’t she look wonderful?

Whew! Go, Mama Combs!

Janice was the talk of the D&G show, but Diddy’s Daughters, D’Lila Star, Jessie James, and Chance Combs actually walked for the luxury fashion house and stole the show with their poise and struts. Diddy shared his excitement and overall pride as a father for his girls by simply writing; “words can’t explain. LOVE.”

Diddy’s twin daughters rocked similar looks with D’Lila wearing a sky blue and white, puffy lace dress and her sister Jesse rocking a black and pink puffy lace dress. Chance also coordinated with her sisters as she wore an all-black, sparkly dress with a red bow tied around her waist.

All three of the Combs girls killed it!