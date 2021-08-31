Bossip Video

 

Celebs recently flooded Italy for a series of fashion shows and a number of style savants served LEWKS.

Dolce & Gabbana hosted several fashion shows in Venice, Italy highlighting their Alta Gioielleria, Alta Moda, and Alta Sartoria collections and stunners like Megan Thee Stallion, Normani, Saweetie, and Doja Cat were on hand.

The ladies were spotted leaving their hotels and boarding boats to watch the show at Venice’s Piazza San Marco before the paparazzi captured more of their style standouts’ moments.

Saweetie

Source: Venezia2020/IPA / Splash News

Saweetie’s glam squad snatched her into a pink pantsuit…

Saweetie

Source: Venezia2020/IPA / Splash News

Saweetie

Source: Venezia2020/IPA / Splash News

Saweetie

Source: Venezia2020/IPA / Splash News

 

 

a green mini dress with a matching bag…

Venice

Source: Venezia2020/IPA / Splash News

Venice

Source: Venezia2020/IPA / Splash News

and a silver skirt with an A-line silhouette, bow, and matching gloves. The look styled by Byron Javar was head-to-toe Dolce & Gabbana.

Saweetie

Source: Venezia2020/IPA / Splash News

Saweetie

Source: Venezia2020/IPA / Splash News

Saweetie

Source: Venezia2020/IPA / Splash News

 

 

Doja Cat sported several different styles including a long blonde wig, tiara, and diamond earrings…

 

Venice

Source: Venezia2020/IPA / Splash News

Venice

Source: Venezia2020/IPA / Splash News

Venice

Source: Venezia2020/IPA / Splash News

a pinup style floral dress and a ruby red lip…

Doja Cat

Source: Venezia2020/IPA / Splash News

Doja Cat

Source: Venezia2020/IPA / Splash News

Doja Cat

Source: Venezia2020/IPA / Splash News

and a floral ballgown offset by a blinged out necklace, matching earrings and sunnies.

Doja Cat

Source: Venezia2020/IPA / Splash News

Doja Cat

Source: Venezia2020/IPA / Splash News

 

Jennifer Hudson was also spotted rocking a laid-back look sans the HUGE Dolce and Gabbana purse on her arm…

Jennifer Hudson

Source: Venezia2020/IPA / Splash News

Jennifer Hudson

Source: Venezia2020/IPA / Splash News

she later went full glam in a gold gilded gown and performed for a D&G show.

Meanwhile, singer Normani turned heads initially with her egregiously gelled down baby hair for D&G’s Alta Moda show.

Doja Cat

Source: Venezia2020/IPA / Splash News

Her hair was styled by Ashanti Lation and her princess Tiana style dress was a handpainted original Dolce & Gabbana gown.

Doja Cat

Source: Venezia2020/IPA / Splash News

Doja Cat

Source: Venezia2020/IPA / Splash News

You like?

For another D&G show, Normani slipped into a catsuit with a matching durag.

Venice

Source: Venezia2020/IPA / Splash News

Venice

Source: Venezia2020/IPA / Splash News

Also seen on the scene was Ciara who delivered two slays, first in a burnt orange gown…

Ciara

Source: Jacopo Raule / Getty

and later in a tailored tux.

Jennifer Hudson

Source: Venezia2020/IPA / Splash News

Ciara

Source: Venezia2020/IPA / Splash News

Ciara

Source: Venezia2020/IPA / Splash News

So stunning!

She also was spotted cake clapping and chatting with Normani and Megan Thee Stallion.

 

Megan who was styled by Zerina Akers for the shows looked like a model in all-black…

 

and partied with Doja Cat and Normani.

The hot girl also donned a green getup in Venice…

and some Carmen Sandiego-style coutoure.

 

They all look great!

YOU tell us; which Black girl magic maker stole the spotlight at D&G’s Fashion Shows?

Categories: Arts & Entertainment, Black Girl Magic, For Your Information
