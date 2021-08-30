Bossip Video

On Saturday, Jay Z’s 40/40 Club celebrated the 18-year anniversary of the club’s opening during a super swanky affair bustling with A-listers.

The event saw talent from various sectors of music, entertainment and sports come together for a spectacular night of celebration, with a D’USSE tasting bar and specialty D’USSE cocktails.

Spotted sipping and socializing were Megan Thee Stallion…

and her spit swapping “Pardi boy” Pardison Fontaine…

Meek Milland Bobby Shmurda…

Pusha T…

Lil Uzi Vert who kissed and cuddled with his City Girl girlfriend JT…

Snoh Aalegra…

and Fabolous and Emily B who posed alongside Tamika D. Mallory.

Also on hand was of course Beyoncé who wore full Versace and skipped out on the blue carpet. FashionBombDaily reports that Bey’s look included $1,295 shoes and a $1,410 bag, along with Lorraine Schwartz jewelry.

Other attendees included Remy Ma and Juju…

Angela Rye and Tiffany D. Cross…

Dave East…

Busta Rhymes, Shyne, Quincy, Swizz Beatz, Vince Staples, and Maino.

Jay Z, Desiree Perez and Juan Perez originally co-founded and opened the 40/40 Club in New York City in 2003. The luxury sports bar and lounge’s 12,000 square space combine the lavish warmth of a New York City penthouse with the vivacity and glamour of court-side seats at a championship game.

The 40/40 Club recently reopened in early August and the venue is in the process of filling 100 positions after hosting an open call for a combination of bartenders and food and beverage servers in late July.

A press release notes that The 40/40 Club is named after one of baseball’s “most prestigious achievements” which recognizes players who hit 40 home runs and steal 40 bases in one season.

“Of all the Major League Baseball players in history, only Barry Bonds (1996), Alex Rodriguez (1998), Jose Canseco (1988), and Alfonso Soriano (2006) have accomplished the feat and the four jerseys of these athletes grace an area of the venue’s “Hall of Fame.”

What do YOU think about Jay Z’s 40/40 Club Anniversary party pics? Looks like good times were had.