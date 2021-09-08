Bossip Video

Over the weekend a bevy of celebs flooded ATL for an annual celebration.

Atlanta Black Gay Pride, the country’s leading LGBTQ+ annual pride marked its 25-year celebration with an exciting line-up during the 2021 Labor Day holiday weekend.

Seen on the scene for the 4-day celebration included City Girls who hosted a party.

ATL Black Gay Pride

Source: Freddy O / FreddyO.com

An outfit and fatty flaunting Yung Miami posed outside of their transportation…

Caresha

Source: Freddy O / FreddyO.com

ATL Black Gay Pride

Source: Freddy O / FreddyO.com

ATL Black Gay Pride

Source: Freddy O / FreddyO.com

while J.T. kept it cute in the club.

ATL Black Gay Pride

Source: Freddy O / FreddyO.com

ATL Black Gay Pride

Source: Freddy O / FreddyO.com

ATL Black Gay Pride

Source: Freddy O / FreddyO.com

Saucy Santana was on hand…

ATL Black Gay Pride

Source: Prince Williams/ ATLPics.Net

ATL Black Gay Pride

Source: Prince Williams/ ATLPics.Net

as well as Mia/ hair guru Tokyo Stylez and “House of Tisci” star Simone Tisci…

ATL Black Gay Pride

Source: Freddy O / FreddyO.com

ATL Black Gay Pride

Source: Freddy O / FreddyO.com

Trina and her cousin Bobby Lytes…

ATL Black Gay Pride

Source: Prince Williams/ ATLPics.Net

ATL Black Gay Pride

Source: Prince Williams/ ATLPics.Net

 

amicable exes(?) Mimi Faust and Ty Young

ATL Black Gay Pride

Source: Prince Williams /ATLPics.Net

ATL Black Gay Pride

Source: Prince Williams / ATLPics.Net

 

 

and Lil Kim who partied alongside Tiffany Foxx, Natalie Nunn, Zeus Network head Lemuel Plummer, and Janeisha John.

ATL Black Gay Pride

Source: Freddy O / FreddyO.com

ATL Black Gay Pride

Source: Freddy O / FreddyO.com

ATL Black Gay Pride

Source: Freddy O / FreddyO.com

 

The weekend also included a Mayor’s Black Pride Reception hosted by Keisha Lance Bottoms…

 

ATL Black Gay Pride

Source: Prince Williams/ ATLPics.Net

ATL Black Gay Pride

Source: Prince Williams/ ATLPics.Net

ATL Black Gay Pride

Source: Prince Williams/ ATLPics.Net

ATL Black Gay Pride

Source: Prince Williams/ ATLPics.Net

 

that included a performance by KeKe Wyatt.

ATL Black Gay Pride

Source: Prince Williams/ ATLPics.Net

ATL Black Gay Pride

Source: Prince Williams/ ATLPics.Net

ATL Black Gay Pride

Source: Prince Williams/ ATLPics.Net

ATL Black Gay Pride

Source: Prince Williams/ ATLPics.Net

ATL Black Gay Pride

Source: Prince Williams/ ATLPics.Net

On Sunday,  the 9th annual Pure Heat Community Festival took place in Atlanta’s Piedmont Park. As previously reported, also known as a free “day of unity”, the festival honored veteran hip-hop artist and two-time GRAMMY Award-nominee, Da Brat, and her fiancé Jesseca “Judy” Dupart, the multi-millionaire business owner and CEO of Kaleidoscope Hair Products.

Pure Heat Community

Source: Prince Williams / ATLPics.Net

Da Brat received the annual Legacy award; while Dupart was bestowed the annual Trailblazer award.

Pure Heat Community

Source: Prince Williams / ATLPics.Net

Pure Heat Community

Source: Prince Williams / ATLPics.Net

Additional honorees include the founder of the Zeus Network, Lemuel Plummer (Trailblazer Award), Chicago’s DJ Sedrick (Legacy Award), celebrated rapper Saucy Santana (Trailblazer Award), and the city of Atlanta’s LGBTQ Affairs Coordinator, Malik Brown (Activism Award).

Pure Heat Community

Source: Prince Williams / ATLPics.Net

Pure Heat Community

Source: Prince Williams / ATLPics.Net

Pure Heat Community

Source: Prince Williams / ATLPics.Net

Pure Heat Community

Source: Prince Williams / ATLPics.Net

Additional special guests included Brandy’s beautiful daughter Sy’rai Smith, Milan Christopher, Autumn Marini, Natalie Nunn, Dallas Austin, Juiicy2xs, and Park Cannon.

Pure Heat Community

Source: Prince Williams / ATLPics.Net

 

Pure Heat Community

Source: Prince Williams / ATLPics.Net

Pure Heat Community

Source: Prince Williams / ATLPics.Net

Pure Heat Community

Source: Prince Williams / ATLPics.Net

Pure Heat Community

Source: Prince Williams / ATLPics.Net

Pure Heat Community

Source: Prince Williams / ATLPics.Net

Pure Heat Community

Source: Prince Williams / ATLPics.Net

A portion of proceeds from the weekend’s festivities benefitted homeless LGBTQ+ youth and those infected/affected with HIV/AIDS via The Vision Community Foundation.

 

 

 

Atanta Pride Weekend sponsors included Gilead, Positive Impact Health Centers, Zeus Network, Philo, ViiV Health Care, AHF.org, Land Rover Buckhead, AARP Georgia, Cupcake, IGLTA, iElevate, Traxx Girls, Rockstars Production, CR8 Agency and more.

Visit AtlantaPrideWeekend.com to keep up with future events and happenings.

Categories: Spotted
POPULAR STORIES

Comments

Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.