Now would you looky here…

Diddy and Joie Chavis were caught red-handed exchanging smooches and being flirty on his yacht in Italy, causing fans to collectively gasp. The photos of Joie and Diddy enjoying each other on their steamy vacation were exclusively shared by The Shade Room and in them, you can see Diddy leaning in to plant a kiss on Joie who has her eyes closed tightly.

TSR reports the pics were taken shortly after Diddy attended Dolce & Gabbana’s Venice fashion show that featured his three daughters Chance, 15, and Twins D’Lila and Jessie, 14.

In several of the photos, Diddy is embracing Joie from behind and laying on top of her as she lounges in a beach chair. These two appear to be VERY comfortable around each other and their chemistry is THICK.

Very interesting, right? The photos went viral amid fan shock that the two are an item.

In recent weeks, rumors swirled that Diddy was seeing City Girls rapper Yung Miami after they were spotted holding hands and Miami shared a video of herself sitting on Diddy’s lap.

Joie who’s famous for modeling, dancing, and having children with Future and Bow Wow respectively, recently caused some chatter after her name was mentioned by Brittni Mealy, the mother of rapper Future’s son whom she also has a child with. Brittni claimed Future “never loved” Joie despite them having a son, Hendrix Wilburn.

Joie doesn’t seem bothered by all the chit-chatter AT ALL. A few hours after the photos of her and Diddy yachty and slobbin’ surfaced, she shared a reel of her cakes clapping on the yacht.

Good for her! Are YOU shocked that Joie and Diddy are apparently smashing?