“We Got Love” Sneak Peek: Teyana And Iman Debate Over Whether Dads Need To Attend Baby Showers

Meanwhile Coco just wants to be sure Carrington is coming to hers!

Teyana Taylor and Iman Shumpert celebrated their youngest daughter Rue’s first birthday this weekend with a garden party themed bash at an indoor water park. The couple loves to go all out for all their special occasions — as we’ve picked up from binge watching their really sweet and funny unscripted E! show “We Got Love Teyana & Iman”. A brand new episode airs tonight on E! and we’ve got some really dope sneak peek clips for your viewing pleasure.

Teyana and Iman’s friends Coco and Carrington are expecting, but Carrington is out on the road working and may not be able to make it home in time for the baby shower. Iman reminds the ladies that baby showers are about getting the family set up for their new arrival, but Teyana believes Carrington needs to be there.

Check out the clip below:





Play



Iman makes some really good points. Do you agree with him? Also — we don’t know what kind of nads of steel Carrington has but we would never ever ever want to be on the bad side of Teyana Taylor. If she says she’s gonna give him problems if he doesn’t show, we believe her.

Hit the flip to find out how the baby shower went.