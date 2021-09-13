Bossip Video

The 2021 VMAs took place in person Sunday at Brooklyn’s Barclays Center and per the usual, celebs cut up on the carpet in designer drip.

The host for the evening, Doja Cat, donned an Andreas Kronthaler for Vivienne Westwood look.

Her face was beat by Ernesto Casillas for Pat McGrath Labs and her hair was styled by Jay Stay Ready.

 

“I was inspired by rock and ’90s glam,” the hairstylist told Page Six Style exclusively. “This is my version of London street style that she absolutely killed.”

She later had several wardrobe changes…

including a chair hat and a quilt-inspired dress with a built-in hood.

“I look like a worm. That’s dope,” said Doja while wearing the look and accepting the VMA for Best Collab for “Kiss Me More” featuring SZA. “I never thought I’d be dressed as a worm while accepting an award.”

Lil Nas X channeled Randy Watson by wearing lavender Atelier Versace with grooming and makeup by Grace Pae for Glossier. He later took home for the VMA for Video of the Year.

Always stunning Saweetie wore Valentino…

and pre-deliciously dry humming Teyana Taylor Normani hit the carpet in Patryc Japagas.

Megan Fox showed off her svelte figure in Mugler alongside her “future baby daddy” Machine Gun Kelly.

Before burning up the stage Chlöe, 23, donned a Marni gown with a silver spoon accent while her lil sis Halle, 21, rocked a sexy a Mônot Fall 2021 white cut-out dress…

Source: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin / Getty

 

Tinashe was also on hand channeling her inner rockstar with hair styled by Malcolm Marquez for got2b…

and Ciara wowed in a Tom Ford dress styled by Rob Zangardi and Mariel Haenn.

Ashanti absolutely turned heads in a bondage-style Michael Costello gown that showed off her bangin’ baaawdy.

She also rocked a looooong, floor-length braid via True Indian hair styled by K K Wolfe with makeup by Angie Mar.

So chic!

Nick Cannon was also on hand in a bizarre look.

The father of 7 donned red faux locs, a glittery vest, sweats, and matching Timberlands.

He also crashed Ashanti’s Entertainment Tonight interview while in character…

and jokingly popped the question to the stunning songstress.

Other style standouts include J. Lo who was fresh from a Venice love-fest with Ben Affleck and outfitted in a barely-there miniskirt…

as well as Alicia Keys, Flo Milli, Winnie Harlow and booed up Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker.

 

YOU tell us, who looked more bangin’ at the VMAs?

