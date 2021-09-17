Bossip Video

Tiddays tiddaying tremendously

Back at it again with more tidday meats and treats amid an eventful week dominated by Nicki losing her damn mind in front of the whole entire world, Ja Rule clobbering Fat Joe in their nostalgic Verzuz, Chloë clapping her cakes commandingly at the VMAs, Kandi getting caught up in a silly controversy over ICE and the Beyoncé-less, plant-based plated Met Gala.

Now, with quarantine seemingly over, we’ve moved to showcasing sun-kissed stunners (and our thirst-trappin’ celebrity faves) with Ashanti making her return to the series after winning the Verzuz between her work husbands Ja Rule and Fat Joe.

“Listen, I wasn’t expecting it,” she said about Nelly scampering over for a hug during the Verzuz in an IG Live with Ja Rule and Fat Joe. “And this is the crazy part! I haven’t seen him in what? Six years since we’ve broken up? I didn’t know what to expect. It was positive,” she added.

As for Nelly, well, he was just very happy to be there.

“It wasn’t just like that, I said ‘What up’ to everybody, bro!” he said in an interview with Big Tigger. “It was there, I didn’t want no uncomfortable feelings, nothing like that, everybody’s celebrating, it was all good.”

At this point, we’re in the last weeks of summer that will hopefully be full of risky decisions, day party debauchery, and day drinking after months inside.

This week’s compilation features some of our faves like Normani, Joie Chavis and more delivering heat along with Big Latto giving us what we needed.

There’s also elite baddie energy from Lala Anthony, Ana Montana, and Chinese Kitty so feast your eyes on these beauties and tell us what you think in the comments. Enjoy the latest helping of tidday meats and treats below: