Tory Lanez is being sued over a hit and run that involved his Range Rover, regardless of the fact that he wasn’t in or around the car when it happened.

Tory Lanez just can’t seem to catch a break on his legal troubles. While he’s out here living his life and acting like everything is fine, his upcoming trial for allegedly shooting Megan Thee Stallion still looms in the shadows. He also was was in the hot seat after his Rolling Loud appearance, where he violated orders by coming in that close of contact with Megan. Most waiting for a potential life-altering trial to take place would chill out and lay low, but some people just have to be in the mix.

A judge had to eventually ban him from the same events as Megan because giving him a certain distance to keep between him and Meg had him coming just that close to violating his protective order.

Now, another legal issue has popped up on Daystar’s desk and this time he may actually have zero involvement.

In this latest lawsuit, a man named Barry Fine is suing Tory Lanez and the insurance company AIG. RadarOnline reports that Fine is suing for a hit-and-run accident involving a car registered to the singer’s name. Barry was allegedly driving his 2020 Porsche Cayenne Coupe Turbo in Florida on January 23 when he was in an accident caused by a 2016 Range Rover belonging to Tory. The car fled the scene and was later found on the side of I-95, abandoned, without a driver in sight.

In the accident, Barry reportedly sustained injuries that include “disfigurement, physical and mental pain and suffering, medical expenses, loss of earning capacity, a permanent injury, significant scarring, and out-of-pocket expenses.” Barry blames Tory for letting just anyone drive his car and wants $30k from the rapper to make it all go away, reports RadarOnline. This might not go the way Barry is hoping, but hopefully, he recovers from his injuries soon.

As for Tory, the fate of his Megan trial will be announced soon, but he seems to not be worried about the outcome at all.