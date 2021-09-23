End-of-summer thangin’

Back at it again with more tidday meats and treats amid an eventful week dominated by a blasphemous debate if 2021 Drake is bigger than prime Michael Jackson, Gabby Union’s very interesting rollout for her new book, Amber Rose’s return to premium thirst trappery, Metro Boomin’s star-studded Blockbuster Video-themed birthday bash, and continued fallout over Nicki Minaj’s smooth-brained shenanigans on social media.

As expected, we’ve compiled swoon-worthy stunners (and our thirst-trappin’ celebrity faves) with Jordyn Woods making her return to the series after setting the tone for Libra SZN with her enviable pre-birthday celebration.

Her Royal Thighness leveled up yet again with her bejeweled baddie dress that (literally) shined during her 24th birthday celebration.

Surrounded by family and friends, Jordyn looked amazing at the intimate affair where she was showered with lavish gifts by her $100 million baller boo Karl-Anthony Towns.

Another angle of the $2,650 dress. Whew!

Karl anthony Towns surprises Jordyn Woods with a birthday gift 👀👀 pic.twitter.com/LzWjfvK8eu — 2Cool2Blog (@2cooI2blog) September 19, 2021

The lavish gifts included a stunning Patek Philippe watch ($10K+), Birkin bag and Bottega coat a year after she was gifted TWO Birkin bags AND a Swarovski crystal-bedazzled Chanel bag for her Jordan Year birthday.

KAT gets Jordyn Woods a new AP pic.twitter.com/8eMdzlNCqg — GlockTopickz (@Glock_Topickz) September 20, 2021

At this point, we’re moving into Fall that will hopefully be full of risky decisions, cuffin’ season debauchery, and dark liquor shenanigans.

This week’s compilation features some of our faves like Saweetie, Joie Chavis and more delivering heat along with Rosa Acosta giving us what we needed.

There’s also elite baddie energy from Lala Anthony, Ana Montana, and Rubi Rose so feast your eyes on these beauties and tell us what you think in the comments. Enjoy the latest helping of tidday meats and treats on the flip.