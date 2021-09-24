Bossip Video

The alleged attempted rape victim of Nicki Minaj’s husband, Kenneth Petty, Jennifer Hough alleges she’s been bombarded with hate-filled messages from Nicki’s fans according to what’s she’s told TMZ. Apparently, the alleged messages poured after Hough opened up about the incident and her lawsuit against the couple in her first on-camera interview with ‘The Real’.





Play



TMZ shared some of the alleged DMs from angry Barbz sent to Jennifer. The texts include inflammatory insults, someone wishing death upon her, and allegedly one culprit shared her personal contact information in a tweet, her attorney Tyrone Blackburn said.

Blackburn says the violent response from Nicki’s fans reinforces what Jennifer expressed in her ‘Real’ interview — that she’s had to live her life in constant “fear” for years. At times even changing her phone number, moving, and quitting jobs all because of her incident with Petty.

In case you missed it, we previously reported that Jennifer was the victim in Petty’s 1995 conviction for first-degree attempted rape in NY. This case is the reason he has to register as a sex offender. You may recall, Petty was charged with not registering in California, and recently took a plea deal.

In August, Hough sued Nicki and Kenneth for allegedly harassing and threatening her to not speak about the incident. So far, neither Petty nor Nicki have spoken out about the incident but she doesn’t seem to be hiding out either. Yesterday, Nicki shared a photo to Instagram, limiting her comment section.

Are YOU shocked by this at all?