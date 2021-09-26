Bossip Video

#BlackInkCrew star Charmaine Bey is expecting baby number two with her husband Neek Bey. The VH1 star broke the news herself and gushed on Instagram about the excitement for her “Soon to be family of four.”

“#TheBeys are 5 months pregnant and counting!” the reality star captioned a pic of herself, her hubby, and their daughter clad in a “Big Sis” jacket.

The couple celebrated their baby news with a beautiful gender reveal party. In one photo Charmaine and Neek watch as their firstborn daughter, Nola Glenda Bey, digs into a cake revealing the sex of their baby to be. Can you guess if it’s a girl or a boy? Take a look at the photos below.

…Spoiler alert! The Beys are welcoming a girl!

Charmaine made the sweet reveal by posting an extended video from the precious moment for National Daughters Day.

“Wow!! I can’t believe this 😂 I kinda knew it because the cravings I have!! And to think today is #NationalDaughtersDay !!” she captioned. “So excited to embark on this new journey with you @neekbey !! I love you dearly and thank you for this special gift X’s 2!”

Charmaine’s burgeoning blessing comes after the star lost her father in August. Luckily she was able to share the incredible news with him before his passing. In a video of the moment, her late father can be heard saying he wanted her and Neek to have a boy, although we’re sure he would have been excited to learn of the couple’s forthcoming baby girl.

Charmaine’s father died after a tough battle with cancer. The WGCI radio show host continuously shared updates about his health on social media prior to his passing.

Back in June, Charmaine thanked fans for supporting her throughout the difficult journey.

“Thank you for everyone who has given me advice, called, and text!” she wrote, adding that at the time of his hospitalization, her father had been experiencing seizures, however, he still remained in good spirits. “My dad is doing much better today!” she continued. “Once he recognized me he was soooo happy to see me and we had a good old time! He even had jokes!… He can’t believe that I got married and had a baby “within the last 5 days” 🤣The doctor update is that they still don’t know exactly what causing the seizures but they are giving him antibiotics for an infection (possibly in his brain) and they said it’s too soon to be working but it’s working and I will take that!! Prayers are working so thank you guys so much.”

In 2019, Charmaine announced that she was pregnant with her first daughter just months after her mother Glenda Walker’s heartbreaking passing.

“Shoutout to Momma Glenda. She was so excited 🦋 The night before she unexpectedly passed away she said “I still can’t believe my baby is having a baby!”Charmaine captioned her pregnancy announcement. I’ll never forget those words. This has been an emotional roller coaster but I’m blessed to be bringing life into this world. #BabyBey”

We’re sending continued prayers to the Beys and a big congrats on baby Bey no. 2!