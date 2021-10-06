Bossip Video

The trailer for season 2 of a Golden Globe-winning actress’ soul-stirring Facebook watch show is here and it’s packed with celebs baring all.

“Peace Of Mind With Taraji” will premiere next week and Taraji P. Henson and co-host Tracie Jade are continuing to shine a spotlight on the challenging mental health issues facing us today – particularly those in the Black community.

As previously reported Taraji and Tracie will sit down for “powerful and revealing” discussions with celebrity guests and everyday people about the mental health issues that have impacted their lives, to help eliminate the stigma of mental health issues. They will then delve deeper into the experiences with licensed therapists, and reveal their own stories related to the topics in an effort to provide the community with useful tools and techniques to help manage the specific mental health issues.

On season two, we see stars like Karl-Anthony Towns join the discussion and the Minnesota Timberwolves player’s story is especially heartbreaking. Back in January, KAT revealed that he tested positive for COVID and he was especially nervous about his diagnosis considering that he lost seven family members, including his mother Jacqueline Towns, to the virus.

Taraji thought that number of lost family members was still seven, but Karl-Anthony Towns revealed that sadly, it was actually eight.

“Did you ever breathe?” Taraji asked Karl-Anthony. “You lost seven family members…” “Eight,” said the basketball player.

Just so, so, sad.

In next week’s season October 11 premiere, Megan Thee Stallion will share how she has overcome so much adversity in her life and still maintain a positive outlook.

“Black women we have always been having to put on a mask…” says Meg.

Amber Morino will also discuss how she overcame childhood abuse and the difficult years she faced in the foster care system and Dr. TK Jackson will offer tips on staying mentally healthy in the face of toxicity and adversity.

Some of the additional guests who will be featured in the upcoming new season include Chloe Bailey, Nicole Byer, Chance the Rapper, Bretman Rock, G Herbo, Jordan Chiles, and Angela Simmons, along with upcoming topics including Gun Violence, Navigating Elite Athletics, Social Media Bullying, Overcoming Adversity, Repression of Emotion in Black Men, Domestic Violence, and COVID Loss.

“Peace of Mind with Taraji” Season 2 – Premieres Monday, Oct. 11 on Facebook Watch.