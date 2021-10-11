Bossip Video

Happy Birthday to father and son.

How thoughtful is it that Lil Wayne was surprised with a cake for his 39th birthday at his own son’s 13th birthday celebration?

The award-winning rapper’s son with Sarah Vivan, Dwayne Carter III aka Lil Tune, turned 13 over the weekend. The teenager celebrated with lots of family at STK in Atlanta, including sister Reginae Carter, 22, and brother Neal Carter, who turns 12 next month. As the family gathered to celebrate Lil Tuney ushering in his teenage birthday, his father Lil Wayne sat gleefully beside him.

After teenage Tuney was serenaded with a happy birthday song from the large table of guests, father Lil Wayne was then surprised with his own cake. The Libra rapper looked stunned but also giddy at the surprise shared in Sarah Vivan’s Instagram story.

It’s really the sweetest surprise. Hit play to see it.

Earlier in the evening, the family enjoyed a live show from Lil Wayne himself as he appeared at the One Music Festival. Both Sarah Vivian, Reginae Carter, and mom Toya Johnson shared footage from the side of the stage at the concert.

Reginae showed off a snap of her outfit before heading out, on her Instagram page.

Are YOU feeling Reginae’s Versace drip?