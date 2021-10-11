Bossip Video

Police arrest three people in a St. Paul bar shooting that killed one and injured 14 others.

Tragedy has stricken Minnesota once again, this time, in St. Paul as police were called to respond to a shooting at a crowded bar early Sunday morning. When police arrived, they found 14 people injured and 1 person dead at the scene.

The one person who died in the shooting was Marquisha Wiley, a 27-year-old vet technician. Her family described her as having the “biggest heart” and being an absolute sweetheart. St. Paul Police Chief Todd Axtell reported three suspects who were taken into custody and the suspects are currently in the hospital being treated for injuries.

“My heart breaks for the woman who was killed, her loved ones and everyone else who was in that bar this morning,” Saint Paul Chief of Police Todd Axtell said in a Sunday statement. “In an instant, they found themselves caught in a hellish situation. I want them to know that we have the best investigators in the country, and we won’t stop until we find the people responsible for this madness. We will do our part to hold them accountable.”

The St. Paul Police Department’s homicide unit, along with patrol officers, and the forensics services unit are investigating the situation. The motive for the shooting is still unclear, but police have revealed multiple shooters were involved, reports KARE11.

St. Paul is reportedly spending upwards of $1 million in police overtime to patrol West 7th Street, and training one of the largest academy classes in department history to combat crime in the area. You can watch the press conference following the shooting below.