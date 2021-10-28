Bossip Video

Big Freedia gives her opinion on Lil Nas X and Lil Boosie’s conflict and doesn’t think Boosie is homophobic, but just has an issue with Lil Nas X.

The saga of Lil Boosie and his random beef with Lil Nas X is one that seems to be escalating every day at this point. Last weekend, Lil Nas X trolled Boosie on social media, claiming the two had a song together. Clearly, these two haven’t collaborated on new music, but Boosie did not care.

Boosie took to Twitter to violate all the terms of service and cross the line in his response. Boosie’s response was filled with homophobia and even told Nas X to kill himself. This prompted Lil Nas X’s father to respond and remind Boosie his family isn’t the one to play with.

Following this incident, TMZ recently caught up with another Louisiana legend, Big Freedia, asking her opinion of the Boosie Vs Lil Nas X beef. Freedia made it clear that in her opinion, Lil Boosie isn’t homophobic and the beef is strictly between those two. Freedia even says Boosie’s new movie has tons of gay people in it….so, there’s no way he could be homophobic, right? Sure!

Either way, we’re positive Boosie can find a way to respond without hurling a million insults Lil Nas X’s way.