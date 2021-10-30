Explosive Exes: GiGi Hadid’s Ex Zayn Malik Pleads ‘No Contest’ To Yolanda Hadid Harassment Charges

Yikes, this is getting nasty!

On-again, off-again Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik are definitely off right now after a nasty break-up that led to both sides of the family beefing and even an alleged physical altercation. The 26-year-old model and 28-year-old singer have been together since 2015. In September of 2020, Gigi gave birth to their daughter Khai. According to People, a source close to the Hadid family said, “They are not together right now. They are both good parents though. They co-parent. Yolanda is of course very protective of Gigi. She wants the best for her daughter and grandchild.”

On Thursday, TMZ reported that an argument between Zayn and Gigi’s mother Yolanda escalated to him allegedly shoving her into a dresser earlier this month. He responded to the accusations, saying:

“I adamantly deny striking Yolanda Hadid and for the sake of my daughter I decline to give any further details and I hope that Yolanda will reconsider her false allegations and move towards healing these family issues in private.”

Zayn later posted on Twitter to explain why he pleaded no contest to four charges of harassment against both Gigi and Yolanda.

.

“In an effort to protect that space for her I agreed to not contest claims arising from an argument I had with a family member of my partner’s who entered our home while my partner was away several weeks ago. This was and still should be a private matter but it seems for now there is divisiveness and despite my efforts to restore us to a peaceful family environment that will allow for me to co-parent my daughter in a manner in which she deserves, this has been ‘leaked’ to the press.”

He emphasized that their daughter is the biggest priority in all this chaos and he is “hopeful though for healing for all involved with the harsh words shared and more importantly I remain vigilant to protect Khai and give her the privacy she deserves.”

The “Pillowtalk” singer agreed to 360 days of probation, 90 for each count, anger management class., and a domestic violence class. He also agreed to have no further contact with Gigi or her mother.