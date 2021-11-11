The moment “Married At First Sight” fans were waiting for all season finally happened, and tears were shed. During #MAFS’ Decision Day, each couple sat down in front of the experts and shared whether or not they wanted to remain married or get divorced.

First up were Myrla and Gil who had some hangups going into their final decision.

As previously reported Gil’s continuously been frustrated with his “money-minded” wife’s spending habits and at times “bratty behavior.”

Those issues came up again on Decision Day when the firefighter told experts Pastor Cal, Dr. Viviana, and Dr. Pepper that his wife, who consummated the marriage with him two weeks ago, “aspires to be a millionaire” while he’d be perfectly fine only having hundreds of thousands in the bank.

“The biggest difference between us when it comes down to finances is, she’s money-driven and I’m not,” said Gil. “I’m more driven about passion, about what I like to do. So if I like to do it, I’ll continue doing it, and I’m not really concerned about how much it pays.”

Myrla also chimed in and told the experts that she thinks “they were wrong” to match her with Gil because of their financial differences despite their hopes that they would bond over “love, happiness, family values, and shared life.”

Despite that, however, the two agreed to stay married.

Myrla first said that she’d like to “continue to grow in love” with her hubby and Gil confessed that he was in love with her.

The happy ending for Myrla and Gil made #MAFS fans melt into heart-eye goo.

As for Zack and Michaela, however, things got confusing when one of them gave a befuddling response to the experts.

