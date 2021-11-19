Bossip Video

A bevy of celebs flooded The West Hollywood EDITION for GQ’s annual “Men Of The Year Party.” As previously reported the mag chose Giannis Antetokounmpo, Lil Nas X, and Tom Holland as their men of the year and each star graced the publication with individual covers.

The mag’s “musician of the year” Lil Nas was of course seen on the scene and flashed his abs in a bedazzled black and silver get up before putting on a surprise performance.

Prior to his time on the carpet, he told GQ about the hypermasculine breakdowns that have been occurring in Hip-Hop and his hopes for the future.

“The whole landscape is very hypermasculine,” said the rapper. “It’s so great and so amazing that all these female rappers are breaking through. And, in a way, female rappers are the biggest rappers right now. I do feel like this newer generation of rappers who are coming in, and the ones who are here, are going to have to reshape their thoughts. Because change is happening. There’s going to be so many gay rappers. There’s going to be more trans people in the industry and whatnot. Ten years from now, everything that I’m doing won’t even seem like it was shocking.”

Nas was joined at the party by his fellow honoree Tom Holland who looked Spiderman chic in a velour suit and hugged it out with fellow Spidey superhero Andrew Garfield.

Quavo was also on hand looking dapper in green…

and “Claws” cutie Karrueche burned up the carpet in red.

Other attendees included Tinashe…

Jhene Aiko…

Roddy Rich…

Giveon…

YG…

Ty Dolla $ign…

newly single Miguel…

and Jesse Williams.

This year’s stylish soiree was made possible by presenting sponsor, Samsung, with additional support from The West Hollywood EDITION.

