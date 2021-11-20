Bossip Video

Tonight is the night!

We’re excited to watch Tyler Abron star in “A Rich Christmas,” premiering on BET tonight, Saturday, November 20th. The Boston-bred stunner got her start in entertainment on the reality show “Are You The One?” and has since taken the industry by storm, appearing in “The Breaks” and “The Family Business”. Blessed with beauty, brains and bawwwdy, Abron says she loves keeping active and is always up for an adventure.

“I’m a proud Sagittarius,” she told Flaunt in an interview earlier this year. “We’re the best, we like to have fun. I’m an adrenaline junkie. Favorite thing to do is something I’ve never done before.”

We love it! Check out the trailer for ‘A Rich Christmas’ below:





Follow Tyler on Instagram @tylerabron and Twitter @tabron27

