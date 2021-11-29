Bossip Video

Could rapper DaBaby be expecting a fourth child with his first baby mama just months after welcoming a baby with singer Danileigh? That’s what his fans are suspecting.

Rumors are swirling around the internet that MeMe, the mother of Dababy’s daughter and his ex-girlfriend is pregnant again.

Chatter started after MeMe herself shared a video of her rubbing her belly just a few weeks ago.

MeMe initially shared a video on October 28th, insinuating her daughter was rubbing her pregnant belly although she didn’t explicitly say it was her stomach in the clip.

Neither MeMe nor DaBaby has confirmed a pregnancy.

Fast forward to last night, MeMe shared a clip of herself in the mirror wearing what looks like a maternity gown. Fans in the comments are also suggesting she’s pregnant judging by a small bulge in her tummy.

“I love me a loose dress,” the barber captioned the post.

Do YOU think MeMe is knocked up just months after DaBaby welcomed his baby girl with Danileigh? Maybe this is why they were beefing?

Fueling new baby rumors, even more, MeMe and DaBaby seemingly also spent Thanksgiving together judging by their locations on the holiday. DaBaby confirmed he was with their daughter by sharing a clip with the toddler in his story on Instagram.