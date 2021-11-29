Nicki Minaj wrapped up The Real Housewives of Potomac Reunion with her “AndiCONDA” questioning and while live-tweeting, she blasted one of the wives.
#RHOPReunion Having a superfan like Nicki Minaj as a host to call the gworlssss out but also be professional, serious, playful and shady all at the same time is so perfect 😭😭 pic.twitter.com/iEAzOTwLsN
— JC (@BARBBBBBBZZZZZZ) November 29, 2021
On Sunday viewers saw the continuation of Nicki as host during the fourth and final part and watched as she ripped into Gizelle Bryant, Karen Huger, Ashley Darby, Robyn Dixon, Candiace Dillard Bassett, Dr. Wendy Osefo, and Mia Thornton.
Actually I’d love to. I’ll prob always have a bond with them now. https://t.co/OKNJEEFl3W
— Nicki Minaj (@NICKIMINAJ) November 29, 2021
#RHOP #RHOPReunion in 4 hours on BRAVO!!!! 8PM EST 🎀 pic.twitter.com/Q7zDtcImfb
— Nicki Minaj (@NICKIMINAJ) November 28, 2021
Nicki asked Gizelle if she thought her “beauty was fading”, questioned Karen about her plastic surgery, asked Robyn if she was Gizelle’s “secret lover”, and questioned whether Wendy had a BBL to keep up with the “booty models” her hubby Eddie was allegedly following on Instagram.
I forgot to tell you guys, all of the questions were mine with the exception of 2. The Eddie/booty model question & if Giselle/Robyn shared a bed in the hotel question were courtesy of the producer phone call I did w/Bravo. Loved the producers, our calls were hilarious. #RHOP
— Nicki Minaj (@NICKIMINAJ) November 29, 2021
Viewers also saw a quick moment when Wendy took a peek at Nicki’s hot pink cards to get ahead of the rapper’s questions. Wendy copped to it immediately during the reunion and Nicki blasted Wendy on Twitter for the “corny” moment.
“Ok so while we on commercial— it was BEYOND CORNY for Wendy to look @ my cards on the low. I’m that chick that leaves my money, jewelry, etc out around ppl cuz I just trust everyone is like me & won’t violate. I HATE when ppl do sneaky tingz like that chi.”
Ok so while we on commercial— it was BEYOND CORNY for Wendy to look @ my cards on the low. I’m that chick that leaves my money, jewelry, etc out around ppl cuz I just trust everyone is like me & won’t violate. I HATE when ppl do sneaky tingz like that chi. 🥴#RHOP #RHOPReunion
— Nicki Minaj (@NICKIMINAJ) November 29, 2021
Wendy was nervous as hell about the questions that Nicki has for her. That’s the reason why she was looking thru the cards. Trying to prepare herself 🧐🤔😆😂🤣😂😩💀☠️#RHOPReunion pic.twitter.com/Bxa0EM4ojB
— Jenifer (@Jenifer72906731) November 29, 2021
The Barbz agreed with Onika that it was “corny” and blasted the professor who said she doesn’t need to “prep her reads”…
Not Wendy looking at Nicki’s cards to prep herself! Not the same Wendy who claims she can clap back without preparation tho…#RHOP
— T.J. (@TperiodJperiod) November 29, 2021
Not Wendy “I don’t rehearse reads or prepare responses” Osefo caught stealing Nicki’s question cards! #RHOP #RHOPReunion pic.twitter.com/IZ1JyGvLzs
— The Ambassador of Surrey County (@nnekasrealitea) November 29, 2021
and Gizelle Bryant chimed in.
And NO ONE has ever or would ever look at Andy’s cards so why do that to @NICKIMINAJ #disrespect https://t.co/RT24JrgXIu
— Gizelle Bryant (@GizelleBryant) November 29, 2021
Dr. Wendy then set her sights on Gizzy and blasted her former friend for her opinion and for her “turkey neck.”
You are so BOTHEREDDDD! You don’t tweet ALL season but dust your little Twitter fingers off for little ole me?! Go to sleep turkey neck, the season is over 😘 💤 #RHOP https://t.co/i3AwbzPOum
— Dr. Wendy Osefo (@WendyOsefo) November 29, 2021
Now, sis…
In addition to Nicki going in on Wendy, shaded one of the housewives’ husbands for taking issue with her questioning.
Hit the flip for that.
During the reunion, Nicki Minaj questioned Candiace Dillard about her music career and asked the housewives to weigh in as well.
“I like the song ‘Drive Back,’ I said it on Instagram,” Nicki began. “But I got a question for all of y’all — and just keep it real — on a scale from one to 10, before that video came out, how successful did you think the song was going to be?
“Negative two,” said Mia whose had “low budget” drama with Candiace.
“From a place of hateration….” Candiace responded.
“Candiace can sing. It’s a nine for effort, it was a nine for talent,” said Karen before amending her answer. “I really always thought it would at least be a five.”
#RHOP Season 6, Episode 21 SNEAK PEEK. All New, Sunday 8/7c on Bravo. (Source @Bravotv @NBCUniversal) pic.twitter.com/6ZT4zI9wAc
— OMFGRealityTV (@OMFGRealityTV) November 25, 2021
Nicki also insisted that Candiace sing acapella and the housewife hesitated while mulling over what song to sing. She eventually gave in and sang her single “Drive Back” [well at that] causing the room to erupt in applause.
Unfortunately for her, despite the praise, her husband Chris Bassett thought Onika was being shady and a hot mic caught him telling his wife that he was pissed about the “line of questioning.”
He be going in 😂😂😂 https://t.co/IGCfgVQQfA
— CANDIACE (@TherealCANDIACE) November 29, 2021
Onika responded on Twitter saying that he needed to “sit down”…
Candy gurl husband rlly need to sit his ass down chi LMFAO #RHOP
— Nicki Minaj (@NICKIMINAJ) November 29, 2021
He rlly fell & bumped his head for a quick lil min chi. “The line of questioning” wha? EnTway https://t.co/YWzTcaAjEd
— Nicki Minaj (@NICKIMINAJ) November 29, 2021
and Chris did as well.
I don’t need to do nothing but support my wife
— Chris Bassett (@cbassett33) November 29, 2021
OOP!
At least Candiace liked the response she got while on set…
The craziest part about that whole “performance“ was the way the whole room erupted when I finished. You forget how many people are in the room when we’re shooting these reunions and it was sweet that everybody cheered!. #RHOP
— CANDIACE (@TherealCANDIACE) November 29, 2021
and she clarified on IG live that she was hesitant to sing “Drive Back” because it didn’t display her true vocal ability like a gospel song actually would have.
What did YOU think about Nicki Minaj hosting the #RHOPReunion???
