Nicki Minaj wrapped up The Real Housewives of Potomac Reunion with her “AndiCONDA” questioning and while live-tweeting, she blasted one of the wives.

#RHOPReunion Having a superfan like Nicki Minaj as a host to call the gworlssss out but also be professional, serious, playful and shady all at the same time is so perfect 😭😭 pic.twitter.com/iEAzOTwLsN — JC (@BARBBBBBBZZZZZZ) November 29, 2021

On Sunday viewers saw the continuation of Nicki as host during the fourth and final part and watched as she ripped into Gizelle Bryant, Karen Huger, Ashley Darby, Robyn Dixon, Candiace Dillard Bassett, Dr. Wendy Osefo, and Mia Thornton.

Actually I’d love to. I’ll prob always have a bond with them now. https://t.co/OKNJEEFl3W — Nicki Minaj (@NICKIMINAJ) November 29, 2021

Nicki asked Gizelle if she thought her “beauty was fading”, questioned Karen about her plastic surgery, asked Robyn if she was Gizelle’s “secret lover”, and questioned whether Wendy had a BBL to keep up with the “booty models” her hubby Eddie was allegedly following on Instagram.

I forgot to tell you guys, all of the questions were mine with the exception of 2. The Eddie/booty model question & if Giselle/Robyn shared a bed in the hotel question were courtesy of the producer phone call I did w/Bravo. Loved the producers, our calls were hilarious. #RHOP — Nicki Minaj (@NICKIMINAJ) November 29, 2021

Viewers also saw a quick moment when Wendy took a peek at Nicki’s hot pink cards to get ahead of the rapper’s questions. Wendy copped to it immediately during the reunion and Nicki blasted Wendy on Twitter for the “corny” moment.

“Ok so while we on commercial— it was BEYOND CORNY for Wendy to look @ my cards on the low. I’m that chick that leaves my money, jewelry, etc out around ppl cuz I just trust everyone is like me & won’t violate. I HATE when ppl do sneaky tingz like that chi.”

Ok so while we on commercial— it was BEYOND CORNY for Wendy to look @ my cards on the low. I’m that chick that leaves my money, jewelry, etc out around ppl cuz I just trust everyone is like me & won’t violate. I HATE when ppl do sneaky tingz like that chi. 🥴#RHOP #RHOPReunion — Nicki Minaj (@NICKIMINAJ) November 29, 2021

Wendy was nervous as hell about the questions that Nicki has for her. That’s the reason why she was looking thru the cards. Trying to prepare herself 🧐🤔😆😂🤣😂😩💀☠️#RHOPReunion pic.twitter.com/Bxa0EM4ojB — Jenifer (@Jenifer72906731) November 29, 2021

The Barbz agreed with Onika that it was “corny” and blasted the professor who said she doesn’t need to “prep her reads”…

Not Wendy looking at Nicki’s cards to prep herself! Not the same Wendy who claims she can clap back without preparation tho…#RHOP — T.J. (@TperiodJperiod) November 29, 2021

Not Wendy “I don’t rehearse reads or prepare responses” Osefo caught stealing Nicki’s question cards! #RHOP #RHOPReunion pic.twitter.com/IZ1JyGvLzs — The Ambassador of Surrey County (@nnekasrealitea) November 29, 2021

and Gizelle Bryant chimed in.

And NO ONE has ever or would ever look at Andy’s cards so why do that to @NICKIMINAJ #disrespect https://t.co/RT24JrgXIu — Gizelle Bryant (@GizelleBryant) November 29, 2021

Dr. Wendy then set her sights on Gizzy and blasted her former friend for her opinion and for her “turkey neck.”

You are so BOTHEREDDDD! You don’t tweet ALL season but dust your little Twitter fingers off for little ole me?! Go to sleep turkey neck, the season is over 😘 💤 #RHOP https://t.co/i3AwbzPOum — Dr. Wendy Osefo (@WendyOsefo) November 29, 2021

In addition to Nicki going in on Wendy, shaded one of the housewives’ husbands for taking issue with her questioning.

