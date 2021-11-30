Bossip Video

Another IVY PARK collection is gearing up to drop just in time for the holiday season and two of Bey’s babies are promoting it!

The fifth collaborative line between Beyoncé’s buzzing athleisure wear brand IVY PARK and Adidas is nothing to scoff at, and this time, the collection comes jam-packed with nearly 89 different pieces of apparel along with 11 accessories and “four footwear models”, according to WWD. Dubbed the “Halls of Ivy,” the new gear boasts an academic theme that features a wide range of fun designs including curve-fitting bodysuits, as seen on Bey below, in addition to tweed pattern pants and coats. Faux leather skirts and silhouette hugging dresses are also among IVY PARK’s new offerings.

Bey is all about inclusivity so, if you’re worried about finding your size, have no fear! Sizes will range from XXXS to 3XL for the unisex styles and 1X to 4X for the women’s wear. Prices will be anywhere from $45 to $600. The 28-time Grammy-award-winning star released a statement about the collection telling fans that the new line’s higher learning theme displays a “figurative space that is somewhere between where you are now, and where you aspire to be. Described by some as a club, others as a collective, Halls of Ivy is a boundless, unconfined place where everyone is welcome,” WWD noted.

For this campaign, the Houston native tapped a few unexpected stars to promote Hall of Ivy’s forthcoming drop including Brooklyn Nets star James Harden and Houston Rockets rookie Jalen Green. Vanessa and the late Kobe Bryant’s daughter, Natalia, makes an appearance in the new line’s fun promo winking at the camera as she dawns a pair of black and white tweed pattern pants along with a matching boyfriend blazer.

Additionally, Reese Witherspoon and Ryan Phillipe’s kids, Deacon, 18, and Ava, 22, are included in the ad.

Of course, Beyonce’s beautiful children, Rumi and Blue, make a special cameo alongside their mom.

Look how big these beauties are getting!

…. Which reminds us! Hall of Ivy’s expansive line features something for the kiddies too! Expect to find items like the houndstooth printed cotton twill jacket as well as down puffer and faux fur coats for the wee-ones. Sizes range from 2T-XL for the fashionable items and 5T-XL for activewear. Prices will range from $30 to $189.

See the full ad below.

Back in August, Beyonce and Adidas’ IVY PARK Rodeo collection nearly sold out within seconds so, the duo’s newest edition might vanish when the Hall of Ivy hits the web on Dec. 9. The collection will make its debut in stores globally on Dec. 10.

Will you be purchasing the new line? Tell us down below.