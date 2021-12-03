Fans think there may be a reconciliation afoot after Amber Rose attended Verzuz with her ex-husband and sent heart emojis his way.

Muva raised eyebrows Thursday when she shared clips from Hollywood’s Palladium where she and her ex/baby’s father Wiz Khalifa watched the Bone Thugs-N-Harmony versus Three 6 Mafia battle.

The amicable exes posed for pics alongside Marisa Mendez…

and Lil Flip…

and Amber shared videos on her IG stories captioned, “baby daddy” with a smiley face surrounded by hearts.

Oh really?

Amber’s outing with Wiz comes months after her split from the father of her son, Slash, Alexander AE Edwards.

As previously reported Amber outed AE for cheating with 12 women and he confirmed his creeping while noting that he’s “narcissistic” and was smashing multiple women because that’s his “true nature.”

Most recently, AE apologized to Amber just a few days after Thanksgiving and begged for forgiveness.

“I want to sincerely apologize to my beautiful wife @amberose you didn’t deserve what I did to you,” he wrote via his Instagram story captured by The Shade Room. “You’re an amazing person and a wonderful mother to our boys. I’m sorry for the pain that I’ve caused you, my son Slash and my stepson Sebastian. All I want is my family back and I’m willing to do anything to make things right. Please forgive me,” he added.

Muva has publicly remained silent on AE’s apology.

As for Wiz Khalifa, Amber was with him for three years before they called it quits in 2014. They welcomed their son, Sebastian, a year prior to their divorce.

Unfortunately for fans who’d love to see Amber and Wiz reconcile, it looks like that isn’t happening despite their Verzuz hangout.

Hit the flip to see why.