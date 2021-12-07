Bossip Video

Singer DaniLeigh wants her fans (and haters) to know that she and her mom, Vicky Curiel are doing just fine!

Rumors that Dani and her mom were allegedly beefing were initially brought forth to the Internet by her baby daddy, rapper Dababy. In case you missed it, a few weeks back DaBaby insinuated to fans on Instagram live that Dani and her “family” in the Dominican Republic had issues. He also suggested they were being “racist” towards their Black child, alleging they “disowned” the newborn.

Fast forward to this week, DaniLeigh put out a Bat-signal on her Instagram stories, soliciting the Internet for a new manager. She also confirmed she would be selling her lavish family home in the Dominican Republic. It’s unclear if whether or not her mom was managing her recently, but she did in the past and she was also reportedly living at the property in DR. Dani’s mother also released her own statement, letting it be known she would be taking time for herself moving forward. Vicky also mentioned she had been “living for others” in the past.

Swipe to see Dani & her mom Vicky’s messages about their new changes here.

After news of DaniLeigh and her mom putting up the estate for sale hit the Internet, speculation sparked over whether or not there was some truth to DaBaby’s claim that they had tension. Dani however quickly cleared that up in a message.

“Pls don’t come to my mama’s page with hate, this is our decision for a smart investment and new begginings.”

Welp! There you have it, from Dani herself. I

f you’re interested in seeing it, you can keep the lavish Dominican Republic manse below.