After announcing that she was planning three weddings and a “funeral for the haters”, Porsha Williams is offering an update on her forthcoming nuptials. The former Real Housewife of Atlanta was a guest on the Tuesday, November 30 edition of “Tamron Hall” and dished on her new memoir, “The Pursuit of Porsha.” During the show, she opened up about a number of topics including her relationship with fiancé Simon Guobadia, and she once again addressed allegations that she shadily swiped her man from Falynn Pina.
Porsha also revealed to Tamron that she and Simon haven’t set a wedding date yet because the businessman is still “courting and dating her” throughout their engagement, something Tamron Hall questioned her about.
Tamron: “When is the wedding?”
Porsha: “We haven’t set our date, we are dating right now he’s still courting me. You know in the south there’s a courtship…”
Tamron: “How are you engaged and dating?”
Porsha: “You don’t date your husband?!”
Tamron: “No, I married him.”
Porsha: “You should be dating your husband, keeping the excitement going. We’re enjoying it…”
Tamron: “…but you’re engaged to be married…”
Porsha: “And I’m still his special sweetheart, we are in the honeymoon phase. We’re enjoying each other, it’ll come.”
The conversation then continued and while Porsha encouraged Tamron to “date her husband”, the host continued to ask about a solidified wedding date.
Porsha: “You all need to be dating, date nights are important…”
Tamron: “When he proposed we set a wedding date and we followed through.”
Porsha: “Yes, but you know, you want to still keep up that nice feeling, getting dressed up…”
Tamron: “Will a wedding prevent you from doing that?”
Porsha: “In the south, we call it a courtship…”
Tamron: “I’m southern…”
Porsha: “And he’s still just treating me so special, we just bought a home together. We’re about to move in, we’ve got so much going on…:
Tamron: “I’m southern, you’re buying a home before [getting] married? That breaks a southern rule.”
Porsha: “We bought a home, we already bought the home. We’ve closed already.”
At the conclusion of the topic, Tamron added that she thought Porsha was “holding something back”, but decided to move on.
“I do believe the wedding is going to proceed, I think you’re holding something back,” said Tamron. “I don’t know what it is but you are.”
Porsha’s wedding date update comes after she said on “Dish Nation” that she’s planning to have three weddings; a “native law and custom”, a traditional wedding ceremony, and one more wedding to seal their love because her petroleum tycoon honey hails from Nigeria where it’s customary to have multiple ceremonies.
Porsha on her fiancé Simon’s polygamist Nigerian background and her reaction to the cheating concerns:
“Let’s start with, he’s Nigerian. That’s his culture. It’s just called Nigerian culture. They are allowed and are open to having multiple wives. Some have two [wives], his father had two, his grandfather had 25 and 60-something grandkids. But you know, Simon has been in America since he was about 17 years old and I’m American, so we’re gonna have one wife and one husband. Now as far as the cheating goes, no one’s perfect. You know, I cheated on my first boyfriend and that was a horrible experience. Some people do it at 30,40,50, it doesn’t matter. The point is to learn from those experiences and decide what kind of man you want to be and what kind of husband you actually want to be. And when I met Simon, he was literally at the same place I was for the past two and a half years. I’ve been working on myself. I’ve been in therapy. I’ve been praying and doing my self care. And it was very different to meet a man who had done the same thing and we met at the same place.”
Porsha clears up the drama between her, Falynn Pina, and Simon Guobadia, Falynn’s ex-husband and Porsha’s now fiancé:
“I dealt with everybody’s opinions, but really, it was the emotion of my supporters. Because they were like ‘Oh my gosh, Porsha wouldn’t dare do this,’ or ‘Oh my gosh, she’s a husband stealer,’ all that. Listen, I get that I’m on a show and ‘Real Housewives of Atlanta’ is a show meant for entertainment. When we bring people on the show to try out to be casted, they have to be brought in by another cast member. Sometimes those things are kind of put in a way other than how it actually is. I wanted to be [friends with Falynn] and what I wanted for her was to introduce her into the show for her to be a housewife, but it didn’t work out. She ended up wanting to be friends with someone else. Long story short, they didn’t choose her [for the show]. Um, was she [Falynn] a friend of mine? No, she was going to be casted on the show and it didn’t work out for her. Simon and I actually have mutual friends and I’ve met him over the years here and there. And so for me, there was no personal connection with her when it came to him.”
Porsha on her relationship with R. Kelly:
“You know, putting R. Kelly’s name in the book, because some people I named, some people I didn’t name, and putting his name in the book is just putting a name to another face that I had already encountered before. He had just been one of the men who was a predator in my life, who had taken advantage of me and mentally abused me in my life. So I saw him no different than those same men. That same darkness, the same treatment, they faced and met the same Porsha who didn’t know her self worth. I didn’t love myself. I didn’t see who I was in those situations. You know, I was a grown woman. I had a penthouse in Buckhead, I had my own business. I wasn’t your usual so-called victim. But because as a young woman, I did not value who I was, that’s how I got myself into those situations.”
Porsha on the first time she had suicidal thoughts:
“I can’t remember exactly, but I was probably around the age of 10, somewhere around there. I had dealt with a lot of bullying in school. I didn’t think much of myself even though I had such a strong mother and a great provider, I had my father there as well. So I had a support system and that’s why I wanted to talk about it because it’s not just kids who’ve been neglected who find themselves in those dark places. This conversation needs to be had so mothers and their kids, fathers and their kids, can talk about this. That was really, really tough for me to revisit, even as a grown woman, because when I think of depression now, I can identify, ‘okay, that’s depression.’ I didn’t know then when I took the scarf and put it on the door what that action was. I didn’t really know. All I can say at this moment, it was by the grace of God to save me in that moment because, as a child, you don’t think that once you stop your breath, it doesn’t come back. And so I think that’s why a lot of children, God rest their souls, are suffering from that now in our nation. A lot of kids have died from suicide. So I wanted to talk about that. But by passing through that [depression and suicidal thoughts] as a child, I kept facing those same demons over and over.”
