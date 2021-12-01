Interesting.

After announcing that she was planning three weddings and a “funeral for the haters”, Porsha Williams is offering an update on her forthcoming nuptials. The former Real Housewife of Atlanta was a guest on the Tuesday, November 30 edition of “Tamron Hall” and dished on her new memoir, “The Pursuit of Porsha.” During the show, she opened up about a number of topics including her relationship with fiancé Simon Guobadia, and she once again addressed allegations that she shadily swiped her man from Falynn Pina.

Porsha also revealed to Tamron that she and Simon haven’t set a wedding date yet because the businessman is still “courting and dating her” throughout their engagement, something Tamron Hall questioned her about.

Tamron: “When is the wedding?” Porsha: “We haven’t set our date, we are dating right now he’s still courting me. You know in the south there’s a courtship…” Tamron: “How are you engaged and dating?” Porsha: “You don’t date your husband?!” Tamron: “No, I married him.” Porsha: “You should be dating your husband, keeping the excitement going. We’re enjoying it…” Tamron: “…but you’re engaged to be married…” Porsha: “And I’m still his special sweetheart, we are in the honeymoon phase. We’re enjoying each other, it’ll come.”

The conversation then continued and while Porsha encouraged Tamron to “date her husband”, the host continued to ask about a solidified wedding date.

Porsha: “You all need to be dating, date nights are important…” Tamron: “When he proposed we set a wedding date and we followed through.” Porsha: “Yes, but you know, you want to still keep up that nice feeling, getting dressed up…” Tamron: “Will a wedding prevent you from doing that?” Porsha: “In the south, we call it a courtship…” Tamron: “I’m southern…” Porsha: “And he’s still just treating me so special, we just bought a home together. We’re about to move in, we’ve got so much going on…: Tamron: “I’m southern, you’re buying a home before [getting] married? That breaks a southern rule.” Porsha: “We bought a home, we already bought the home. We’ve closed already.”

At the conclusion of the topic, Tamron added that she thought Porsha was “holding something back”, but decided to move on.

“I do believe the wedding is going to proceed, I think you’re holding something back,” said Tamron. “I don’t know what it is but you are.”

Porsha’s wedding date update comes after she said on “Dish Nation” that she’s planning to have three weddings; a “native law and custom”, a traditional wedding ceremony, and one more wedding to seal their love because her petroleum tycoon honey hails from Nigeria where it’s customary to have multiple ceremonies.

What do YOU think about Porsha’s comments on her wedding date?

