Beyoncé and JAY-Z were exhibiting real-life “Bonnie and Clyde” chemistry over the weekend during the married couple’s recent trip to Las Vegas for the bustling entrepreneur’s 52nd birthday.
The “Halo” crooner shared a few special moments from Jay’s birthday getaway on Instagram for fans. In one photo, the star dazzled in a Gucci and Balengcia suit as she posed alongside The Roc Nation founder.
One black and white gif featured in Bey’s slide show captured the power couple exchanging a big ole kiss as Jay wrapped one arm around the 28-time Grammy-award-winning artist.
The Houston native didn’t include a caption for the PDA-filled flicks, but on her website, Bey shared a few more tender moments from the trip writing, “Birthday weekend for the goat.”
The legendary Brooklyn emcee’s birthday was on Dec. 4.
Very rarely do we get to see a glimpse of the pair’s intimate side, but in recent months, it seems as though Bey and Jay have been slowly letting fans in on their sacred union. Back in September, the singer and “The Blue Print” rapper paid tribute to their near 20-year long marriage in a lovey-dovey campaign with Tiffany & Co entitled ABOUT LOVE.
“Beyoncé and JAY-Z are the epitome of the modern love story. As a brand that has always stood for love, strength and self-expression, we could not think of a more iconic couple that better represents Tiffany’s values,” Alexandre Arnault, the EVP of product and communications at Tiffany & Co., said in a statement to PEOPLE.
Jay and Bey met in 1999 when the star was just 18-years-old according to USA Today. A year later, they began dating. The couple’s romance quickly blossomed over into their music careers with the two collaborating on classics like 2002’s “03 Bonnie and Clyde” and “Crazy in Love” the following year. In 2008, the couple finally tied the knot on April 4.
Beyonce welcomed her firstborn child Blue Ivy with the famed rapper in January of 2012. Five years later, she surprised fans with the birth of her twin babies Rumi and Sir in June 2017.
Earlier this month, fans got to see a glimpse of the couple’s daughters, Blue Ivy and Rumi, sporting a few pieces from Bey’s forthcoming IVY PARK collaboration with Adidas.
Cheers to Beyoncé and Jay-Z!
