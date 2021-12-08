Bossip Video

Beyoncé and JAY-Z were exhibiting real-life “Bonnie and Clyde” chemistry over the weekend during the married couple’s recent trip to Las Vegas for the bustling entrepreneur’s 52nd birthday.

The “Halo” crooner shared a few special moments from Jay’s birthday getaway on Instagram for fans. In one photo, the star dazzled in a Gucci and Balengcia suit as she posed alongside The Roc Nation founder.

One black and white gif featured in Bey’s slide show captured the power couple exchanging a big ole kiss as Jay wrapped one arm around the 28-time Grammy-award-winning artist.

The Houston native didn’t include a caption for the PDA-filled flicks, but on her website, Bey shared a few more tender moments from the trip writing, “Birthday weekend for the goat.”

The legendary Brooklyn emcee’s birthday was on Dec. 4.