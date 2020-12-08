Bossip Video

This is sweet.

Media mogul Nick Cannon and the pregnant mother of his children Brittany Bell celebrated her journey into motherhood for a second time with a Blessingway ceremony. According to various sources, a Blessingway, or Mother’s Blessing, is a celebration of pregnancy and becoming a mother that focuses more on the mother than the baby. Typically, friends and family offer the mother words of wisdom around preparing for birth and postpartum and often include a small ceremony to mark the occasion.

During the beautiful event, the family wore all white with the expectant mom in a handmade flower crown. Brittany and Nick were all smiles for photos at the location which featured a stunning tent with floral decor, golden accents and moroccan style furnishings. Swipe to see.

Nick Cannon and Brittany reportedly started dating back in 2015, months after the TV star split with ex-wife Mariah Carey. The 33-year-old model was crowned Miss Guam during the 2014 beauty competition. She was previously crowned Miss Arizona in 2010.

The couple dated on-and-off for a while and were separated when she gave birth to their son, Golden, in February 2017.

Nick has stated previously that he doesn’t believe in relationships.

“Relationships, something I don’t believe in. I don’t like conflict so I don’t have beef with anyone. If I love you, I’m never gonna lose that love.”

Back in July, things weren’t looking too good for Cannon and his longtime comedy improv show Wild ‘N Out. The famed TV show host and actor came under fire for making anti-semitic remarks towards the Jewish community during his Cannon’s Class podcast. ViacomCBS ended up firing Cannon and cancelling Wild ‘N Out, a series he’s hosted with the network since 2005.

However, later in November reports surfaced that both ViacomCBS and Nick were working to make amends.

“We continue to follow Nick’s journey and I’m impressed by how he’s owned his mistakes,” ViacomCBS’ President of Entertainment said in a statement to Variety. “He’s been an extended part of our family for almost 20 years and a personal friend of mine for almost half that. He’s leading by example, apologized and trying to learn to understand and help others do the same. That’s the kind of partner we want to work with.”