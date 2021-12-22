Bossip Video

There’s sad news to report out of Atlanta concerning a reality store and her familial home.

The home of Married to Medicine star Anila Sajja was recently burglarized.

On Tuesday, the 42-year-old blogger took to Instagram to share the frightening news with fans. According to the Atlanta-based celeb, the incident happened on Sunday, Dec 19.

“After an evening out with my family, we returned home only to find out we had been robbed of our sense of security and valuables,” Sajja wrote. Vandals broke into our home and removed irreplaceable items that have been passed down through generations.”

The mother of two said she felt “so violated” and that thankfully police were investigating the incident. Sajja ended her heartbreaking note with a fair warning for her followers.

” I encourage you to watch your surroundings and be very vigilant. I truly believe this was planned and my house was watched,” Sajja added. “I have security cameras all around my home, and I’m in a guarded gated community.”

The reality TV actress noted in her caption that her family was “safe” following the startling home invasion.

Sajja shares two young children with plastic surgeon Kiran Sajja: a 5-year-old daughter named Aryana and a 4-year-old son named Avir. The Atlanta blogger joined Married To Medicine in season eight.

According to PEOPLE, Sajja has been building a lavish $3 million home over the last three years, but it’s unclear if the burglary incident occurred at the location.

Close friends and followers poured into Sajja’s comment section following the news.

“WTF?? I’m so sorry Anila! Sigh of relief your family is safe.” wrote one fan. “#Accountability does need to happen. Praying they catch whoever did this.”

TV producer Simone Slaughter replied:

“I’m so sorry to hear about this, Anila. Praying for you, Kiran & your family to feel safe and secure in your home again.

While fellow Married To Medicine cast member Dr. Heavenly commented:

“So very sorry this happened to you!”

News of Anila’s home being burglarized comes amid “Married To Medicine” filming season 9. Before the crime was committed, Anila hosted her castmates at a housewarming party.

While at Anila’s home the ladies celebrated Diwali, one of the major religious festivals in Hinduism, Jainism, and Sikhism, that celebrates peace and joy, the victory of good over evil.

Our prayers are with Sajja and her entire family during this difficult time.