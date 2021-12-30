Nice try!

The feud between Dwayne Johnson and Vin Diesel is another cold war on par with Drake and Kanye West. It’s beef, but it’s only a matter of slight jabs in the public eye.

By now, we all know the pair’s on-set history is that no movie or set is big enough to house the both of them without issues. The Rock, being the gentleman he is, has since removed himself from the situation. Vin Diesel has a special interest in the Fast and The Furious franchise so of course, he wasn’t leaving. As the franchise gets ready to deliver its 10th installment, Vin Diesel decided to hop on Instagram and ask The Rock to rejoin the “family” for the next story.

The Rock did not immediately respond, but now, he’s opening up about Diesel’s post to CNN and he’s NOT holding back.

“I was very surprised by Vin’s recent post,” said Johnson. “This past June, when Vin and I actually connected not over social media, I told him directly — and privately — that I would not be returning to the franchise. I was firm yet cordial with my words and said that I would always be supportive of the cast and always root for the franchise to be successful, but that there was no chance I would return. I privately spoke with my partners at Universal as well, all of whom were very supportive as they understand the problem.”

In addition, Dwayne called his Instagram post an example of “manipulation”—but the thing is, he is a grown man and you can’t use social media to manipulate him.

“Vin’s recent public post was an example of his manipulation,” added Johnson. “I didn’t like that he brought up his children in the post, as well as Paul Walker’s death. Leave them out of it. We had spoken months ago about this and came to a clear understanding.”

Any chance for a family reunion is null and void until further notice.