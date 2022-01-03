Yiiiiikes

Porsha is as crazy as a road lizard, and is still in love with Dennis.

#PorshasFamilyMatters

Things swerved out of control during the latest episode of “Porsha’s Family Matters” where Porsha and her ex-fiance/baby daddy Dennis McKinley got into an explosive altercation in Mexico.

As previously reported, the spicy spin-off follows former Real Housewife of Atlanta Porsha Williams as she blends her family with new fiancé Simon Guobadia who continues to find himself in the midst of chaos.

Over the past few weeks, we’ve seen tense, childish, and messy moments including Porsha refusing to return her ex-fiancé’s personal property, allegations that Porsha cheated on Dennis, and BIG blowups.

The biggest blowup, however, happened Sunday when Porsha appeared to swing wildly at Dennis while Simon tried to de-escalate the situation.

It all went down after members of Porsha’s entourage recapped what down at their tequila tasting per Porsha’s request.

Porsha’s former assistant Dom noted that Dennis was upset about an old incident that came up during a “truth or dare” style game.

During the ill-advised activity, Dennis revealed that he still resented Dom for previously breaking the news that his mistress [who he cheated on Porsha with while she was pregnant] was working at one of his hookah bars. According to Dennis, he had no idea the woman was “one of his 600 employees” and it wasn’t Dom’s “business.”

“You snitching, why you worried about my penis, bro?!” asked Dennis while his mother Mama Gina implored everyone to just “get over it.” “How long are you gonna replay that story?!” added Mama Gina.

And while the group rehashed the old incident, tensions flared between Dennis and Porsha’s cousin Storm who previously worked for the entrepreneur who, once again, clashed with Porsha.

In a shocking scene, Porsha demanded that “Dennis and his sluts and his mother” leave the dinner.

“Go! Get the f*** out!” said Porsha while Dennis and his mother walked towards a staircase to exit while Simon calmly told Dennis that they would “deal with it another day.”

As Porsha and Dennis were leaving, things got physical and cameras captured Porsha throwing furious fists in Dennis’ direction.

YALL! So Porsha was really tryna hit Mama Gina and Dennis with this big object! She doesn’t need any more TV shows she needs to be in therapy FOREAL! Because your child’s father and grandmother shouldn’t make you so mad wanna physically hurt them! #PorshasFamilyMatters pic.twitter.com/WkONDdsAe1 — FirstOfAll (@jazzdid) January 3, 2022

