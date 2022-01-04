Bossip Video

Dennis McKinley is unbothered in the wake of some serious allegations related to his ex-fiancée’s reality show.

As previously reported things went ALL the way left on Sunday’s episode of “Porsha’s Family Matters” when a big blowup took place during a group dinner. During a discussion about Dennis previously cheating on Porsha while pregnant with a woman who was later hired at one of his businesses, Dennis once again faced off with Porsha’s cousin/his ex-employee, Storm.

After Dennis once again told Storm to “shut up”, Porsha snapped and demanded that “Dennis and his sluts and his mother” leave. Then some sort of scuffle ensued, and fists went flying.

According to Storm, at least on those fists was Dennis’ who allegedly assaulted her and left bruises and scratches. She also alleged that he sexually harassed her and ranted about people “taking his side” on Instagram Live.”

“You know what’s so sad? Y’all literally let a 40-year-old plus n*** sexually harass an 18/ 19-year-old on national TV —on national TV and y’all take his side!” said Storm on IG Live. “A b*** was just trying to make money to pay for school but of course, y’all take this n*** side. Y’all don’t know the truth. Y’all defending a nigga who put his hands on a woman! It’s so factual for y’all to take the man side, I guess a woman just can’t get beat on national TV,” she added. “I guess it gotta be something to do with a potbelly a** n***, I don’t know why y’all are trying to play on my timeline like I”m not beautiful like I don’t get n***s, like I don’t get b****s.”

She added that Dennis should “take her to court” if she’s lying while noting that she’s been “silent” about the businessman’s alleged behavior for years.

All the while Storm was making her allegations, Dennis and Porsha remained silent.

Most recently, however, Dennis told his followers that he’s focused on “productive and important stuff” including board meetings and meeting with his executive teams.

In other words; “no comment.”

Are YOU watching “Porsha’s Family Matters”??? What do YOU think about Storm’s allegations against Dennis McKinley?