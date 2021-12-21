Porsha Williams and Dennis McKinley’s co-parenting relationship took another “Messy-co” hit on Sunday’s episode of “Porshas’ Family Matters.”

As previously reported the spinoff show follows former Real Housewife of Atlanta Porsha Williams as she blends her family with her new fiancé Simon Guobadia…

and her ex-fiancé/ daughter’s father, Dennis McKinley.

As previously reported Dennis was “bribed” with a Versace robe to attend a family retreat in Mexico. Porsha’s sister and Porshs’a cousin Londie promised to give Dennis the robe, which Porsha befuddlingly refused to give back, if he agreed to come on the trip centered around healing.

Instead of “healing” however, on Sunday’s episode Dennis was greeted with chaos. Porsha grew angry over the robe and likened it to Dennis “playing games” and later her cousin Storm who also has issues with Dennis jumped in.

Storm who previously worked for Dennis but was fired numerous times for insubordination got into a screaming match with him over “accountability.”

That led to Dennis storming off while telling her to “shut the f*** up.”

“I ain’t said nothing to you in three years because you fake too!” said Dennis while Porsha urged him not to address Storm directly.

Later, Dennis irritated Porsha again by bringing “some work” a.k.a. a date to Mexico. After telling the unidentified woman to “bring something sexy” to wear while on the trip, he was seen having a cordial breakfast and sharing the news with Simon Guoabadia.

The two men chatted about co-parenting Porsha and Dennis’ daughter PJ and Dennis asked Simon to let Porsha know that he was bringing a date.

“I don’t wanna sit around for four days twiddling my thumbs,” said Dennis.

Simon agreed to break the news to his wife-to-be and he also promised to get the businessman his robe if he ever “runs into it.”

Instead of Simon however, Porsha’s sister Lauren actually gave her a heads up about Dennis flying out a boo.

Porsha called Dennis bringing a date on the vacation “weird” while by contrast, Dennis’ mom excitedly broke the news to the group and said that her son couldn’t make dinner because he was entertaining his female friend, Erica.

“It’s her birthday so he took her out,” said Mama Gina with a smile.

All the while Mama Gina was gloating about her son, Porsha was seen looking uncomfortable while talking to her sis about the “toxic” mother and son duo.

“At this point, I’m dealing with the consequences of his toxic mother and now he’s toxic,” said Porsha. “She’s very toxic, she told me to my face that I cheated on Dennis and my mom told her and that’s a f****g lie.”

Now #PorshasFamilyMatters fans are once again wondering why Porsha cares about her ex’s love life.

Porsha gotta man – a fiancé at that. So Dennis is free to date/bring whomever he wants, amiright?! #PorshasFamilyMatters #PorshaFamilyMatters pic.twitter.com/yXYpMedRKu — Snatched Edges (@ImaniComedy) December 20, 2021

Why is Porsha so bothered by Dennis having a date and she has a whole fiancé #PorshasFamilyMatters #PorshaFamilyMatters pic.twitter.com/PI7hYAAbWR — Tyana Mari (@TyanaMari) December 20, 2021

That’s not all, however, outside of the Dennis date issue, there’s even more drama afoot between Porsha and Dennis.

