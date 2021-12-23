Tidday time!

Back at it again with more tidday meats and treats amid an eventful week dominated by DeVon Franklin filing for divorce from Meagan Good, Summer Walker dragging her baby daddy London on da track for the millionth time, Jay-Z saying NO ONE can beat him in a Verzuz, Big Latto getting showered with extravagant birthday gifts, Nathan and Lawrence getting into a tender tussle on “Insecure,” Ghost getting the last laugh on “Power Book II,” the long-awaited “Matrix Resurrections” premiere and more.

As expected, we’ve compiled swoon-worthy stunners (and our thirst-trappin’ celebrity faves) with Saweetie making her return to the series after getting clowned for her questionable twerking skills.

The “My Type” rapper performed at the 2021 iHeartRadio Jingle Ball in Philly where she twerked awkwardly while clacking her heels in a hilariously lackluster set that sparked endless slander.

Things got so slanderous that she decided to post a re-do on her Instagram to win back the internet.

“I heard i was the best twerker in da worrrrrrld 😛😛😛,” she wrote in a refreshing display of self-awareness from the most scrutinized performer in the game.

At this point, we’re bracing ourselves for the Christmas rush where we’ll hopefully enjoy delicious food, cold weather choosin,’ and dark liquor debauchery.

This week’s compilation features Ciara, Bria Myles, and more delivering heat along with Dreamdoll giving us what we needed.

There’s also elite baddie energy from Chinese Kitty, Yasmine Lopez, and Summerella so feast your eyes on these beauties and enjoy the latest helping of tidday meats and treats on the flip.